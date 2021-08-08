If a place stands the test of time for as long as Smith’s Castel has, you can bet that there’s bound to be an anomaly or two somewhere in its long record of ownership. With more than 325 years of history, Smith’s Castle’s anomaly certainly has to be the seven-year period during the 1940s in which it was owned by a Providence textile concern, the Vesta Underwear Company.
This curious chapter in the Castle’s existence actually begins a bit earlier in April of 1936 when Austen H. Fox, the son of the respected Austen G. and Alice Fox who had purchased the castle in 1919, used the Smith’s Castle property as collateral for a series of loans totaling $37,500. Now while that doesn’t sound like an awful lot in this day and age, it gains a whole lot more perspective when you run that figure through the US Department of Commerce inflation calculator and come up with a 2021 comparable amount of just a shade over $708,000. I have not been able to ascertain what Austen the Younger needed all that money for; he may have been utilizing it to start up the Fox family soft drink bottling plant sited on the property. As you may remember both Coca-Cola and Five-0 sodas were bottled here, or maybe it had something to do with the Cocumscussoc Dairy Bar he ran at the corner of Post Road and West Main Street. This ice cream parlor was eventually obtained by another similar startup chain that went by the name of Howard Johnson’s. Or perhaps it was just a product of the times; after all it was the Depression. Whatever the case, a few years after the death of his father, Austen the Elder in 1937, young Austen was in trouble. He was behind on his payments and the note was being called. His family’s enormous piece of property, which stretched from West Main Street in Wickford to just south of Camp Avenue, was going on the auction block.
The entity that was calling in Austen’s note was not a bank as you might expected. You see, Austen H. Fox borrowed his money for some unknown reason directly from the coffers of the Vesta Underwear Company of Providence, run by Ovide & Percival De. St. Aubin. Again we have a mystery here. I can find no reason why a company that made fine ribbed cotton garments for ladies and children on new-fangled imported French and Swiss circular looms was in the loan business, and, for that matter, I can find no connection between the De. St. Aubin clan and the Fox family. Whatever the reasons, it July of 1940, Fox family ownership of Cocumscussoc ended and Vesta Underwear took possession of the Castle and all its property, including little Rabbit Island, and prepared to auction it off to the highest bidder.
It would appear from an examination of the records that the auction, held on July 16, 1940, was unsuccessful, as Vesta Underwear retained ownership of the property. Business was business and Vesta sold off parcels piecemeal from time to time. As a matter of fact, they even utilized the West Main Street piece that we now know as Wilson Park, in a little financial “shell game” of sorts when they sold it to a group of Providence and Cranston investors for $10 in the morning and then turned around and bought it back for $20,000 later that day. (I know what you’re thinking. Yes, that does seem a little fishy, doesn’t it?)
During those years the Castle itself fell into disrepair and was at risk of total collapse. This tragedy was averted when Vesta finally sold the remaining lands to John A. Lawson in 1947 for an undisclosed sum. A year or so later Lawson turned around and sold the Castle and a small portion of the once vast estate surrounding it to a group of concerned locals who called themselves the Cocumscussoc Association. The rest, as they say, is history.
