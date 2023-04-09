This week, we are going to take a look at the life and times of Euclid Chadsey, the president of the Farmers Bank of Wickford, an institution closed as a direct result of the worldwide mini-depression known as the “Panic of 1857”.
One would imagine that this was a difficult and trying time for him, and I’m certain it was. But for Euclid Chadsey this was just one tragic tribulation in a long string of hard times.
The devout Baptist certainly must have often pondered the life and times of the biblical character Job as he looked back on his own journey, for it was indeed just about that difficult. The failure of the Farmers Bank though, must have been the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back, for it was around that same time that Euclid changed the direction of his life in a dramatic way. He joined what may have been America’s first cult religion, the Shakers.
Before we delve into Euclid’s life as a Shaker, let’s examine the events that brought him to that momentous point in time. Euclid Chadsey was born into one of North Kingstown’s most prominent families. His father Jeremiah, was a successful farmer and the visionary entrepreneur behind a home weaving business in which he supplied literally dozens upon dozens of local women with a home loom that they could use for making cloth for their families. They, in turn, would weave an agreed upon amount cloth for him to resell on the wholesale fabric market. At its peak, Jeremiah Chadsey’s business employed more than 100 local women and made him a very wealthy individual.
Euclid’s brother, Alfred Chadsey, was a trained educator who taught for a time at the Washington Academy and then began another entrepreneurial family enterprise when he became the first local farmer to plant solely for the production of seeds.
He produced tons of vegetable and grain seeds each year on his two family farms and also eventually pioneered the use of inexpensive chemical fertilizers in New England.
Euclid himself was no slouch as well. Educated as an attorney, he was instrumental in the founding of not only the Farmers Bank of Wickford, but also the Narragansett Bank in the village. Prior to founding the Farmers Bank, Euclid in fact, served a number of years as the president of the Narragansett Bank. But tragedy always haunted him, dogged him relentlessly as it were.
In 1827, Euclid married Frances Tillinghast and together they had two daughters; Frances Ann and Susan Caroline. Susan Caroline died in 1834 followed shortly after by Euclid’s wife who passed away in 1837 at the age of 28. In 1844, Euclid was remarried to Waity Wilson. This was followed by the birth of a son William in 1846 and then the death of his adult daughter Frances Ann in 1852. Shortly after that William’s mother Waity passed away as well leaving Euclid to raise his son alone. And then, with the 1857 panic, Euclid’s Bank went insolvent.
Shortly after that event, Euclid sold everything he owned, cashed in his interest in all Chadsey family businesses and took his remaining child William off to Enfield Connecticut where he joined the Shaker community there.
The roots of the Enfield Shaker community can be traced all the way back through its founder Joseph Meacham and the founder of Shakerism in America, Mother Ann Lee to an 18th century sect called the United Society of Believers based in England and led by James and Jane Wardley.
They believed in direct communication with God and would often sit in fervent prayer and meditation until they received a vision from God at which time they would start to tremble shout and sing. This behavior caused them to earn the derisive nickname the “Shaking Quakers” soon shortened to “Shakers”. The Society later adopted this name as their own and began to refer to themselves as Shakers too.
Eventually a young Manchester woman named Ann Lee, known by the community as Mother Ann assumed control of the group. Ann Lee’s life was hard. Married to a difficult man, she lost all four of her children in infancy, and spent time in prison for her strong adherence to Shaker beliefs. During one of those imprisonments Ann had a vision regarding the sin of Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden and from this came one of the basic tenets of Shaker belief “no one living in the sin of gratification of lust of the flesh could be a follower of Christ”. Shakers were expected to live a life of celibacy.
In 1774, Mother Ann Lee and a few of her followers came to America and began to preach their version of Christianity. In 1780, they met Joseph Meacham, a Baptist Lay preacher from Enfield and the seeds of the Enfield community were sewn. A permanent Shaker community was established there in 1792. By the middle 1800’s when Euclid and his son William joined, it was at its peak and numbered more than 200 souls all devoted to God, Mother Ann Lee, and living a celibate Shaker life.
Like all Shaker converts, Euclid was expected to be free of all debts and legal obligations, surrender all of his worldly goods to the Shaker community, confess all of his wrongs against humanity and sign a covenant agreeing to all the rules, regulations and beliefs of the Society, including celibacy and the by then accepted fact within the group that Mother Ann Lee was the personification of the second coming of Christ in the world. This final belief is the point at where most believe the religious sect crossed the line and became a cult.
Now I’m sure everyone is familiar with the celebrated simple but elegant furniture made in the Shaker communities as a way of fundraising for the group, but here in Enfield the Shakers also ran a very successful seed business as well, and I’m sure Euclid’s experience with his brother’s seed enterprise was a valuable asset. But that certainly wasn’t Euclid’s personal motivation for giving up everything and joining with the Shakers.
I expect, after a life marked by loss, he was happy to give in to the simple structured life that the Shakers offered him. He stayed there for the rest of his days, only returning to Wickford after his death to be buried in Elm Grove next to his beloved wife Frances. His son William left the group after his father’s death and settled nearby in Connecticut and lived out his life as a farmer. He too, never returned to Wickford.
To learn more about the intriguing community of the Shakers of Enfield, check out the website of the Enfield Historical Society. I thank them for their assistance in the writing of this article.
