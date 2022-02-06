Last week’s winter storm blanketed parts of Southern Rhode Island with over a foot of snow. It was the second significant snowfall of the winter already this year and, for historian Tim Cranston, a reminder of some of the iconic winters in the history of Southern Rhode Island. Pictured above is Michael DiCicco, director of the Narragansett Department of Public Works, as he operates a plow truck on Westmoreland Street during last Saturday's blizzard.