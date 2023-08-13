It’s a sure thing that baseball great Ted Williams, “the Kid”, “The Splendid Splinter” himself, had a soft spot in his heart for South County. He most certainly graced us with his presence at numerous Jimmy Fund appearances over the years.
I know that for a fact, because I once shook the two time League MVP and double Triple Crown winner’s hand at a Jimmy Fund event at Duffy’s Tavern in Wickford when I was just a young boy all those years ago. Yes, Ted Williams could be counted on to go the extra mile when it came to putting a smile on a child’s face; you could bet on that.
You could also bet on the fact that the old “Splendid Splinter”, an honest to goodness member of the International Game Fishing Association Hall of Fame, would also travel that extra mile to get in some good fishing. And there was no better fishing, throughout the decades between the 1950s and the 1980s, than the wonderful summer action at the RI Atlantic Tuna Tournament held each year at South County’s own Galilee.
The RI Tuna Tournament, which began in the 1940s and was incorporated in 1958, was, by the time Ted caught this 557 pound whopper in 1961, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious salt water angling events.
It was held each and every August without fail, except of course for 1954 when Hurricane Carol forced its cancellation by sinking or extensively damaging 24 of the 77 registered fishing boats. Ted’s bluefin tuna, as big as it was, was paltry compared to Jim Cullen, the 1965 winner’s 804 pound monster. Cullen’s catch was finally bested in 1977 when Tom Crafford motored into Galilee with a 990 pound blue fin tuna behemoth.
Catches like these, and the chance to catch a glimpse of a celebrity or two, caused contestant counts to rise up to 300-400 each year. Thousands of spectators would line the docks, bulkheads, shoreline, and breakwater each late afternoon as the fleet would return and the weigh-ins would begin. The Galilee/Point Judith area was one big party, a celebration of big fish and the saltwater anglers that brought them to bay.
And then just like that, it was over. You see, giant blue fin tuna, due in large part to a worldwide love affair with sushi, were, like Ted Williams, a thing of the past.
Without those big fish, there were no more big catches, no more big crowds, no more August Galilee party atmosphere, no more Rhode Island Tuna Tournament. But oh, those of us that have been around for a while, we remember a time when a quarter ton blue fin on a late August afternoon in Galilee was as dependable a sight as was a base hit in Fenway off the bat of the Splendid Splinter himself.
