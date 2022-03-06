The famed South County weaver Elsie Marie Babcock Rose was always proud to say that she was born on Bunker Hill Day (June 17th) in 1837. Her equally famous brother William Henry Harrison Rose, known by most as weaver Rose or Quaker Billy Rose, was just as happy to point out that he was born just a few weeks after the untimely death of the nation’s ninth president, William Henry Harrison, who served the nation for only 30 days before becoming the first Commander-in-Chief to die in office. These two antiquarians, neither of whom ever married, were third generation hand weavers and lived a life split between running their small farm and operating the many looms, both large and small, on the second floor of their ancient home perched right on the North Kingstown-Exeter-South Kingstown town line, an area known back then as “Dark Corners”. “Quaker Billy” and his sister Elsie were, perhaps, the most talented and accomplished weavers in the region. They specialized in superbly detailed patterned wool cloth in unique designs with names such as “cart wheels and cathedral windows” or “Commodore Perry’s Victory”. Folks came from miles around to purchase their coverlets, pillow covers, drapes and throws. You never knew who might show up at their door. Teddy Roosevelt and his wife stopped by more than once, they were so taken by Elsie that they had a picture of her hung in the White House itself. The famed authors of the Wister, LaFarge, and Wharton families all owned Weaver Rose coverlets and drapes, and examples of Billy and Elsie’s work can be found far and wide; from Smith’s Castle here in town to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC. Quaker Billy was a character in his own right; a man who insisted on taking a cold water bath each and every day and almost never wore shoes except in the very dead of winter. Elsie, summer, winter, fall and spring, always dressed in the garb of an 18th century Quaker woman. So stopping by their place was a memorable event for those who purchased their remarkable handwoven fabric. Even toward the end of their days, as the 20th century began and intricate machine-made textiles were becoming more readily available, Quaker Billy and Miss Elsie’s work was in such demand that there was still a waiting list.
Now one of William Henry Harrison Rose’s greatest peculiarities was his total inability to come to grips with the idea of spending eternity buried below ground. In the end, which for Billy occurred in 1913, his sisters came up with a unique solution when they placed the good weaver, in final repose, into a small hollow at the bottom of an animal impound on their farm. They then had the 20’ X 30’ stonewall-enclosed pen filled in with soil to the very top. So now Quaker Billie Rose rests for all eternity buried right on the surface of his own farm. His sister Elsie joined him there when she passed on as well. Although as devout Quakers, there are no gravestones to mark the final resting place of the Rose’s of Dark Corners, their one of a kind family cemetery speaks volumes about these extraordinary souls.
The story of the famed Weaver Elsie Rose is just one of dozens of vignettes focused solely on the women of North Kingstown and their contributions to local history that will be found in my next book, “We Were Here Too, Volume 2 – A Collection of the Stories of Women in North Kingstown” which will be out this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.