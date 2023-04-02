Master house carpenter Jarvis Himes’ home, tucked away as it is on Worden Avenue on the north side of the Ten Rod Road, is one of those houses that’s easy to overlook. Most of the time, when the foliage is fully grown out, you can’t even see it as you pass by. This time of year though, if you know where to look, Jarvis’s old home, thanks to its unique color palette, can just be made out as one speeds by. The house has a great story to tell us; so it’s just too bad that no one notices that it is there.
Jarvis purchased the parcel of land he built the house upon in early 1878 from Wickford blacksmith and store owner Absalom Gardiner and he built his house during the course of that year. Prior to that, he had lived on the ancient Franklin farm which was eventually demolished and replaced with Baileys Auto Sales. His relations lived next door and Himes Street located nearby is indeed named in honor of Jarvis and his kin.
Sometime in 1878, the carpenter, who was busy working with the Sherman brothers and Lorenzo Vaughn constructing mill buildings, schools, houses, and stores for the Rodman Manufacturing Company who owned the Lafayette mill complex, moved in with his wife Sarah (Bray) and daughters Cora and Grace.
It was good times for Jarvis Himes, the popular Lafayette resident and highly respected carpenter had more work than he knew what to do with and he was busy year-round working in and around Lafayette and Wickford, sometimes on his own and sometimes with the Sherman’s and/or Vaughn’s. His daughter Cora married carpenter John Sherman, and Grace married mill worker Lorenzo Dow Miner and moved into their own Lafayette homes.
Jarvis, who worked building houses into his late 60’s, also built another home behind his, which he used as an income producing rental property. As the 1800’s closed, he and Sarah probably felt they were set up and ready to enter into retirement and their golden years. Things went well for a time until 1903, when Sarah died quite suddenly. Eventually Jarvis sold his two houses to mill mechanic Levador Browning and his wife Mary (Bliven). The sale included a very specific life estate clause that required the Browning’s to house, care for, clothe, and feed Jarvis for the remainder of his days and that is indeed what happened right up until 1910 when Jarvis Himes joined Sarah under the green grass of Elm Grove Cemetery.
No doubt about it, Levador Browning has one of the most unusual first names, not only in our fair town, but anywhere in the United States. Indeed, a quick check on the US census from 1850 to 1940 reveals that, in that nearly 100 year period, only 11 other people have ever had Levador for a first name.
Levador Browning was born in Exeter in 1872 but moved to Lafayette village after attaining adulthood to work at the mill. He was a natural born mechanical whiz and took to the trade with ease. While living in this house and caring for Jarvis, he ran a bicycle shop out of the house in his spare time, repairing and maintaining the bikes of countless Lafayette and Wickford residents.
When those newfangled contraptions known as automobiles became readily available, his mechanical curiosity got the best of him and he just had to have one. It was said that one of the first autos to be garaged in Lafayette was not owned by a Rodman as folks might expect, it was owned by Levador Browning. On good weather Sundays, Levador was known for taking friends, relations, and neighbors on a joy ride in his new horseless carriage. Around 1917, Levador sold this house and left the village to take a position as a boss mechanic at a Worcester, Massachusetts mill. He returned to Lafayette less than a decade later and settled on Angel Avenue where he lived out the rest of his life. He worked for those years at Barber’s Lumber in Wickford.
Back in 1917, Levador sold the house back to the same John Sherman who had married Cora Himes, daughter of the house’s original builder. Later owners include the Allen and Quigley clans. So you see the interesting mansard-roofed house just barely visible on Worden Avenue, has quite a story to tell us, if we just eke the facts out of the past.
