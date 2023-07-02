Last week, I lost a wonderful and good friend when 99-year-old Thomas Pierce passed away. Tom was truly my mentor when it came to local history and knew more about the story of South County than any person alive. Not only did he possess this extraordinary knowledge, but he was also a gifted storyteller and brought every fact and every person alive as he told his or her story. He was also a Wickford businessman back in the day, and a man who valued family above everything else. He will be missed by so many. Today we are going to take a gander at the home that Tom grew up in, his parents’ house on Pleasant Street. I will miss you Tom.
The home at 61 Pleasant Street was constructed by local house carpenter James H. Bullock in 1896 on land that Joseph Smith had purchased from the Baker family. The parcel included the old acid dock area, a man made jetty constructed in the 18th century as an integral part of a local industry whereby bark stripped from oak and birch trees were treated to extract tannic acids sold to the leather tanning industry and sap compounds used for waterproofing in the shipbuilding trades. By the middle of the 19th century, the parcel was utilized as a location where the numerous shacks built there were rented to local fisherman for equipment storage, the remainder of the parcel was used for outside storage of small fishing boats and other associated equipment. Smith left the shacks that stood on the acid jetty standing and continued to rent them out. He had his home built on the remainder of the parcel.
Capt. Joseph Smith was born in Smith’s Castle in 1865. He like his five brothers was drawn to the sea and began his career working on sailing vessels in and around Newport and Dutch Island. After achieving his Captain’s rank, he worked for a short time for the Fleischman family on a yacht, but then began a 30-year career at the helm of the Hereshoff built steam yacht “Truant” owned by coal baron Edwin Berwind. The Berwind’s, whose primary residence was in New York City, also owned “The Elms” in Newport. Capt. Joe was employed by the Berwinds for 30 years and kept the “Truant” primed and ready whenever it was needed. Like so many other of that era’s great yachts, it was a regular feature here in the off-season as it wintered over, tied up in Wickford Harbor. Capt Joe’s fine home was left to his daughter Lasca and her husband Raymond Peirce. The Peirce family own and maintain the home to this day.
