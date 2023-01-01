As a younger man, I had always wondered why the Old Narragansett Church had been located, for nearly one hundred years, way out in the proverbial boondocks on Shermantown Road. This nagging question led me into an exploration of the history of Route 1 as it winds its way through our fair town. The present-day highway consists of what we now call Post Road and Tower Hill Road, but it wasn’t always that way. But before we get into the details of our specific stretch of America’s first highway let’s take a look into the story of the Boston Post Road on the whole.
The name, Post Road, tells you the story if you just stop and think about it for a while. The Post in Post Road is the same as the Post in Post Office; it refers to the mail, and the Post Road was as much an integral part of the fledgling postal service as the post offices were. The concept of Post roads has been largely attributed to the father of America’s postal system — Benjamin Franklin. Franklin felt that the only way that a system of mail could be begun in such a vast frontier area as the thirteen colonies was to devise a system of specific routes down which the mail would travel and situate all the initial post offices along these roads. The roads would obviously have to pass through all the major areas of settlement and be easily marked to aid the mail carriers in finding their way. The Philadelphia—New York—Boston Post Road (later shortened to the Boston Post Road and finally just Post Road) was the backbone of this system. The story goes that old Ben Franklin himself picked out the route for the road. This may explain his visit to the burgeoning village of Wickford back near the opening of the 1700’s. The route was marked by a series of granite mile posts, set in strategic spots chosen by Franklin and his assistants. Some of these mileposts still exist along the route as winds its way down the eastern seaboard. Obviously, the mail system has expanded greatly since those early days, but back then if you wanted to post or pick up a letter you had to get to the Post Road to do it or pay someone to fetch it for you.
Now, let’s get back to North Kingstown’s portion of this marvelous invention of Ben Franklin. As in most cases, Franklin did not have to blaze any trails through town to complete his grand plan. He simply followed the path of the existing main road which had been plotted out through the Kingstowne (as the area was known before it was split up into the two towns of North Kingstown and South Kingstown) as early as 1706. This road largely followed one of the main Native American thoroughfares known as the Pequot Trail by the early settlers. This was not only the main route through town, but also the preferred path of the early stagecoaches as they carried people, freight, and mail from one community to another in colonial New England. The route of the Post Road has changed over time; when it was originally laid out some three hundred years ago, it meandered stream-like around boulders, brooks, and even large trees which were used as reference points due to their prominence among the rolling farmlands and pasturelands of the area. At the dawn of the twentieth century, engineers and highwaymen came and straightened out the meanders, dug up the boulders, bridged the brooks, and cut down the great marker trees in the name of progress and in preparation for the age of the automobile. At first glance this may seem a bit sad, but it has in reality been a godsend for local history all along the great length of the Post Road; for where the road still follows its original path all of its history has been obliterated by the march of progress and the commercialization of this ancient thoroughfare, but along those forgotten meanders, which still exist as roads that parallel Route 1, are little oases of history. This is where you still find the 18th century tavern or the 17th century home, and it’s like that all up and down the eastern seaboard.
Let’s take a quick journey down North Kingstown’s section of the Post Road and see how it deviates from what we call Route 1 today. The road path goes as it does now until it reaches its first meander which we call Chadsey Road. The Chadsey Road section of the Post Road ran through the Village of Sandy Hill and some of its old homes still exist, protected from the commercial strip just west of it, by the lucky fact that it was abandoned as part of Route 1. The road continues south on its original path until it reaches its second meander, which we now call Namcook Road. Namcook, like the road’s third meander, Huling Road to the south, parallels the straightened Post Road to its west and, until recent times, was the site of a number of colonial homes.
Sadly, the commercial sprawl which has blighted the new sections of the road has spread to these streets as well and history has been the ultimate loser. The fourth meander along Route 1’s southerly trip through North Kingstown is probably its most remarkable. Although officially nameless, it ought to be called Old Post Road; it parallels the route on the western side and starts just south of the state police barracks and runs down to the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce building. Along its short length sits the finest collection of homes in one location in town short of Wickford itself.
Included in this grouping is the oldest building in town, the Palmer-Hall-Northrup House. From here the Post Road basically follows its original path down past Wickford through Belleville and Allenton, but as the road passes Silver Spring Pond the route makes a drastic change. The route of the Boston Post Road veers off to the right down the road we now call Pendar Road and follows Pendar all the way to its intersection with what we now call Shermantown Road, turning west down Shermantown, following it past the site of the Platform, where the Old Narragansett Church once sat. From there it continues on Shermantown to Stony Fort Road past “Shift Marriage Corner” (another story for another time) and across the line into South Kingstown. So the answer to my question concerning why the church was once located in the boondocks on Shermantown Road is that it wasn’t the boondocks at all; it was right on the main road through town, and time is turning on the Shermantown section of North Kingstown. What was once the boondocks of my youth is now among the most rapidly growing section of North Kingstown.
