Saint Bernard’s has its origins as a mission of the nearby “Our Lady of Mercy” Parish in East Greenwich. Almost immediately after that church’s establishment in 1869, it was apparent that a growing Roman Catholic community in North Kingstown was in need of shepherding.
The recent influx of Irish and French Catholic immigrants drawn by North Kingstown’s numerous fabric mills had brought the traditionally Anglican and Baptist community to a point where a Catholic presence was required. Father William Halligan of “Our Lady” was the man chosen by the newly formed Diocese of Providence to establish a formal Catholic community in town.
From 1869 to 1874 services were held in homes, as well as the Saunderstown schoolhouse and the North Kingstown Town House on while it was located on West Main Street. In 1874, Father Halligan, on behalf of the diocese of Providence, paid $250 to the Holloway family of nearby Wickford for the land, in what was then known as Belleville, that the Church was built upon.
The location chosen for the site of Saint Bernard’s Mission, as it was then known, was no coincidence. Its proximity to the Belleville Station of the Newport to Wickford Rail Line allowed people from all over the region to attend Mass. Construction began that year and the Mission was dedicated by Bishop Hendricken, the first Bishop of the Diocese on July 4, 1875. Father Halligan, a truly busy man, went on to establish mission at St. Catherine’s in Apponaug and St. Francis in Wakefield.
In those early years of the parish, services were performed by whoever was available at “Our Lady” or anywhere else in the Diocese. The pastor who was going to perform Mass would hop on the train in East Greenwich and would, prior to the church building’s construction in 1875, be met at Belleville Station by a parish member who would take him by horse and buggy to the location where the service was to be held.
After 1875, he would simply walk across the Post Road and quickly be at the mission. In 1904, all that changed when Father John McKenna was appointed as the first fulltime resident pastor of Saint Bernard’s. Father McKenna got right to work in his new church. (The installation of a fulltime pastor signaled the end of St Bernard’s days as a mission.) In 1906, he had the church’s rectory constructed next door, just north of the church building. It was designed by the same architectural firm, Murphy & Hindle, that designed the church itself.
In 1913, Father McKenna proudly presided over the installation of electricity to the parish’s buildings. He was also instrumental in having a portion of nearby Elm Grove Cemetery set aside for Catholics. By the time Father McKenna retired in 1918, his church was on the way to becoming the vibrant community it is today. Other landmark dates in the church’s history include the construction of the parish hall, immediately behind the church, in 1937, under the tutelage of Father John Cooney and the opening of a parochial school in 1950 while Father Cornelius Collins was at the helm. The school began in the basement of the parish hall, but in 1956 Father Collins opened a new brick schoolhouse across the road on the property which he had recently purchased from the Denicourt family.
Father Collins invited nuns from the “Sisters of the Cross and Passion” to run the school and established a convent for them in the Denicourt house right next to the newly constructed school. St Bernard’s school ran for some 20 years until 1970 when it was forced to close due to rising and prohibitive operational costs. The school prepared hundreds of young people for their continued education at either local Catholic high schools or at North Kingstown High School.
In 2008, spurred on by growing congregation and the dangers associated with crossing Tower Hill Road from the Church building to the parking area, a New St. Bernard’s was constructed a short distance north of this location on the Davis property and the old church buildings were put on the market. The Church itself and the rectory were rehabilitated and repurposed in 2011 and now serve as an elegant senior housing development, ever respectful of the legacy of this former mission church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.