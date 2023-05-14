The fates indeed, were aligned against 25-year-old merchant seaman Nicholas Baker and his Captain 35-year-old Joseph Babcock, both of Wickford. Their ship “Cherokee”, sailing regularly out of Boston, had burned at the docks in New Orleans during the brutal winter of 1846. The Cherokee’s owners paid for passage back for the two sailors, via New York, on the regular New York-New Orleans packet vessel the John Minturn. The moment Babcock and Baker crossed the gangway onto the Minturn on January 24th, their fates were sealed; their lives were, in effect, over. Sometime after the John Minturn cast off lines and headed down the Mississippi delta into the blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, one of those “perfect storms” began to boil in the Atlantic and the nor’easter that would be remembered as the Minturn storm set off too, to meet its namesake on February 15th of the coast of Squam Beach, New Jersey.
During the John Minturn’s battle with the nor’easter that long dreadful night, her sails ripped apart and, before he lost complete control of his sailing vessel, her Captain turned to shore and tried to beach her on the sandy shores near Mantoloking NJ. Unfortunately though, the Minturn ran hard aground on a sandbar only 300 yards offshore. Before long the sea and gale force winds had spun her around broadside to the swells and the ship began to break up. As morning dawned, literally hundreds of locals gathered on the shoreline braving the fierce storm and ungodly cold to try to do something to assist the nearly 50 people trapped on the Minturn. There was nothing that could be done and they stood there helplessly as they “listened to the wailing shrieks that went up from the despairing ones, as the sea, one by one, caught them in its merciless embrace”.
The cold was so intense that the bodies washed ashore frozen as rigidly as statues, each in their final death pose; many were in a sitting position or frozen sold onto a plank from the vessel. One female passenger was found, “with her babe clasped to her breast, her hair streaming in the wind, and her white face turned upward in prayer”. Of the nearly 50 souls on the John Minturn, only 13 survived.
Nine vessels along the coast of New York and New Jersey met a similar fate during the horrific “Minturn Storm” of February 1846. A Federal inquest was held into the incident, and as a result of the horrors witnessed on Squam Beach that morning as the Minturn broke apart so very close to safety but with no chance of rescue, the United States Life Saving Service was funded and created. I expect though, that this was little comfort to the Bakers and Babcocks of Wickford as they laid their sons to rest side-by-side in Elm Grove Cemetery.
