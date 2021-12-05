With all the changes going on at North Kingstown’s venerable Town Hall, it got me to thinking about an interesting episode which occurred there just about 121 years ago, back when our seat of local government was barely a decade old. Back in January of 1900, the Amazing Professor Brindamour, a popular vaudevillian, magician, and escape artist was performing for a week in the old Odd Fellows Hall on Phillips Street (now the long closed Olde Theatre Store building). George Brindamour was of French Canadian ancestry and called Woonsocket RI his home back at that time. Like so many of his contemporaneous entertainers in an age long before TV, in order to make a living in this line of work you had to be on the road performing almost constantly. Brindamour prided himself especially in his escape artist’s ability. He called himself the “Handcuff King” and was perceived by the Great Houdini himself to be such a threat to his supremacy in this particular arena of entertainment that Harry regularly referred to the dashing and debonair Amazing Brindamour as nothing more than “a cross-dressing fancy dancer”. Sounds like sour grapes to me.
In each city or town that Brindamour set up his travelling road show, he liked to start off with a bang, a big free public spectacle that would excite the populace and get some real buzz going in the local daily newspapers, which would in turn guarantee his shows ran to packed houses. In some places, he would, with great pomp and circumstance, be handcuffed, manacled, and tossed into a local lake or river, always to the murmurs and gasps of the assembled audience on site. He’d pop up out of the water in no time flat free of all encumbrances. Or occasionally he’d be handcuffed and sealed into a good sturdy pine box and again free himself in the blink of an eye. Houdini too, would perform grand stunts like this as he set up shop in a community and the two got to a point where they’d try to outdo each other. Here in North Kingstown, the Amazing Brindamour was using a brand new stunt to stir up interest, something of course that Great Houdini hadn’t done yet! Brindamour would have himself locked up into the local town’s jailhouse cell chained spread eagle to the bars in a manner that would make it seemingly impossible to escape from. His audience would wait outside in anticipation to see what might happen. Here in North Kingstown, the jail house was down in the basement of the Town Hall. The local paper at the time, the “Wickford Standard” reported in its Jan 19, 1900 edition that “the door of the cell was then securely locked then another strong iron grated door in the corridor was locked which made it a seemingly impossible feat for the Professor to escape….in the short space of two minutes and twenty seconds the professor advanced smilingly into the room and handed the handcuffs to the audience to be examined. The corridor door and cell were also examined and found to be intact. It was certainly a mysterious feat and was deserving of the vociferous applause which he received”.
The Amazing Professor Brindamour then went on to perform quite a number of sold out shows here in Odd Fellows Hall before moving on to another town or city and another big opening escape extravaganza, and it was three full months before the Great Houdini was able to replicate the feat performed by the “Handcuff King” there in the basement of 80 Boston Neck Road. Not too bad for a “fancy dancer” from Woonsocket.
