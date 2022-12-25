Christmas in Wickford is a special time; indeed, a magical time. Folks hustling to and fro, from the warmth of one familiar shop to the next, the sting of winter’s chill upon your cheeks and the sounds of the season in your ears. Friends and neighbors passing each other on the streets and walkways, exchange “how-do-you-do’s,” and loved ones embrace as they meet in a village lit up with both holiday lights and the warm glow of good cheer. This scene has played itself out with minimal variation year up on year, decade after decade, for literally centuries now.
As an old Swamp Yankee firmly rooted in the past and only begrudgingly existing here in the present, I try to look at the village across those centuries from my own family’s perspective as I shop for Christmas stocking treasures each December. In my mind’s eye, I can see my mother shopping in Wilson’s for that special something, exchanging pleasantries with a much younger but still wise and kind Paul Wilson at the register. Perhaps she’ll run across the street to the Wickford Shoe Store and pick up a pair of patent leather shoes for my sister to wear to Sunday Service at St. Paul’s. Mr. Tessier will be as warm with her as he always was I’m sure. Hopefully, she won’t notice my sister Julie and I as we follow Mrs. Sharp back and forth throughout her little jewelry store as she patiently shows us, again, just what we might purchase with our hard earned allowance. If we don’t find something just right there, well it’s off to Earnshaw’s Drugstore to explore the gift section there.
Skipping back another generation, I can envision my Grandmother Cranston and her best friend, Marguerite Rodman, each selecting a Christmas Goose with the assistance of Ed Ryan at his market. Their husbands, George Jr. and Gilbert, are probably holding court outside the store, shaking hands with the familiar folks that pass by.
Back another generation and I can imagine my great-grandfather, George Sr., sauntering in to the Turck’s Bakery to pick up something special for the holiday. After that he’ll stroll over to Doc Young’s drugstore and “chew the fat” with whomever might happen to be there.
Back another generation still, and I can imagine old George T. Cranston himself standing behind the counter at his popular General Store and Trading Post at the Collation Corner. Folks from far and wide are lined up at his counter waiting to deal with the old trader. Some come with cash in hand to purchase that special something, but just as many farmers, backwoods folk, and the like, are here with an item or two to trade; a basket of dried wild cranberries for a bolt of calico fabric for the missus, or maybe three dozen eggs and a bushel of cracked corn for the silver-backed hand mirror for the fiancé. A warm fire blazed in the big coal stove and the grandfather clock chimes the quarter hour as folks patiently wait their turn and children stand patiently with their noses pressed up against the glass front of the penny candy case.
Finally, my mind will invariably wander back to my favorite vision of a Wickford Christmas; this one occurring more than two hundred years ago. It is Christmas Eve and the village residents are leaving their respective churches after the Christmas Eve service. Baptists folks walking out on to Main Street can look down the road a bit and see their Episcopalian friends and neighbors coming from Church Lane after departing the Old Narragansett Church. Those folks in turn can look east a bit and see their Quaker friends departing the Quaker Meetinghouse on the corner of Friend and Fowler streets. A light snow is drifting down all a-sparkle from the moonlight. Folks are bundled up against the December chill, each family group slowly shuffling back to their homes and the beginnings of the holiday festivities.
In each family cluster, a trusted soul, perhaps a father or older brother, in my clan’s case I expect it was sea captain Jeremiah Cranston, holds aloft a punched tin lantern to light the way. These lanterns are special in that, as tradition holds, each family’s lantern has a specific pattern punched into the dull tin and everyone in the close-knit community that was Wickford in the early 1800’s could identify their neighbors by the warm cherry glow of that unique lantern. Even in the dark of that cold December night, there were no strangers in the village.
I expect it was both a magical and comforting scene for all who witnessed it. Indeed, it comforts me across the centuries; the image of a picture-postcard village lit up only by dozens upon dozens of unique lanterns, their warm cheery glow only exceeded by the spirit of those that held them. The darkness of the world around them pierced by each of the signature lights of those that called Wickford home.
Happy Holidays, North Kingstown.
