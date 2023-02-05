At a press conference with other state leaders Tuesday afternoon, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he is ready to sign a bill introduced this week to ban the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons in Rhode Island. If approved by state legislatures, violators of the law would face a fine of $10,000, have the guns in question confiscated and could face up to 10 years in prison. Do you believe a ban on the sale, manufacture and transfer of assault weapons would make Rhode Island safer? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

