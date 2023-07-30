The first six months of 1921 must have been an exciting time for George Arnold. The 40-year-old textile worker had finally grabbed a hold of his part of the American dream. He had come to North Kingstown from nearby Jamestown decades earlier when he began work in the trade at the Gregory Mill (now the site of the Kayak Center and Gold Lady Jewelry) in 1897 at the age of 17. After 23 years of laboring next to the clacking looms — first the Gregory Mill and then at Robert Rodman’s Lafayette Mill — George had worked his way up through the ranks to the position of overseer in the Lafayette Mill weaving room. After more than 20 years of having his young family, wife Margaret (Jenkins) and two daughters, sharing the mill housing with his brother-in-law George Salisbury, the mill blacksmith and his family, he was finally to have his own home near the intersection of Tower Hill and the Ten Rod Roads.
That home, seen in the accompanying photo, was constructed on the big lot he purchased in January of 1921, but not before he subdivided it and sold a piece to his blacksmith brother-in-law. So, the two very similar houses were built side-by-side and that spring the two families moved in.
George Arnold lived in his fine home, certainly enjoying that nice front porch, until his untimely death at 58 in 1938. Wife Margaret, supported by the large extended Jenkins clan in the area, made do by taking a part time job in the cafeteria of the town’s brand new high school (now Wickford Middle School) and taking in unmarried teachers from the school as boarders. One of her two daughters, also named Margaret (Kauppi), eventually became a teacher herself and, although she did marry and move out west for a time, she lived here with her mother, too, while teaching English at the high school Margaret Arnold’s second daughter, Sybil, had three husbands and outlived two of them; marrying first to a Tucker, then local boat builder Allie Saunders, and the finally marrying a Mathewson. She, too, spent time in the house with her mother.
All told Margaret Arnold spent 59 years in her fine West Wickford home. She passed away in 1980 at the age of 98. The home she built with her hard-working husband George stayed in the family for 83 years until it was finally sold as a part of Sybil’s estate in 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.