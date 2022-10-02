This fine little home on Loop Drive has seen good news and sad news in recent weeks. The good news was that it, along with all of the rest of the houses on Loop Drive were just recognized by the RI Historic Preservation and Heritage Commission and designated as a brand-new historic district. The sad news was the recent passing of its owner Jackie Alarie. So this bittersweet moment got me to thinking about my friend Jackie and the house and Loop Drive in general, so lets take a look at the history of Jackie’s home.
Well, as the weather is getting fall like and folks are feeling comfortable enough to take a fine walk in and around Wickford before winter kicks in, it only seems fair that we take a look at the Charles Post house located at the tail-end of Loop Drive. It comprises the centerpiece of one of the numerous beautiful vistas in and around “Ye Olde Quaint & Historic”; one of those vistas that makes a body wish they had brought a camera with them. Thank goodness for camera phones I guess, as the view from Phillips Street looking across South Cove can often be more than worth the time it takes to stop, smell the fresh crisp air and, just soak it all in before another tough winter begins.
This home was constructed by local house carpenter Henry Rice for Charles and Ada (Anderson) Post in 1908 on a lot that Post purchased from Henry and Ella Rice. Charles and Ada moved in here with a young daughter Theodora, and while living here had three more children, sons Andrew and Edgar, and another daughter whom they named Edna. Charles began his career here in Wickford as a harbor pilot, but soon after moving into this home took up a position as an oyster boat captain for the Beacon Oyster Company at the end of Pleasant Street in Wickford. He held on to that job for more than 30 years and retired as an oyster boat master in 1943. By that time his children had all moved on with Andrew living in Cotuit, Massachusetts, Edgar residing in San Diego California, daughter Theodora, after marrying Lewis Currier, moving to Sandwich, NH and youngest daughter Edna, after a marriage to William T. Gardner relocating nearby in East Greenwich. Two years after his retirement, his wife Ada died suddenly, and Charles sold the home, and in 1946 moved into his eldest son’s house in Cotuit. This house’s new owner was Reginald “Reggie” Rockwell.
At this time, Reggie and Harriet (Jenkins) Rockwell, along with Harriet’s father Jack and Reggie’s father Joseph, were operating the “Jenkins & Rockwell Grocery Store” up near the intersection of Phillips Street and the Boston Post Road. They lived here in this house with their family, within easy walking distance of the store, until 1956. After 1956, the house was used, primarily seasonally, by the extended Rockwell/Jenkins family until Reggie sold it to his daughter and son-in-law William and Jacquelynne (Rockwell) Alarie in 1987. The Alaries still live in and maintain the house to this day.
