Back in the 18th century, a bootscraper was a necessity. You see, even in the most advanced and settled communities, muddy streets were a fact of life. Spring thaws and heavy rainfalls would turn even the best of gravel roads into a soupy quagmire. Add this to the fact that horses do what horses do no matter where they are and you’ve got a mess of mud. One thing, though, has not changed over the centuries. No matter how humble the dwelling, wives and mothers did not then, or now, want mud tracked into their clean home. Bootscrapers were a necessity that kept many a husband and child out of trouble with the lady of the house.
For these reasons, most early homes had a bootscraper set into the stone of its front door. In the instances where one is not evident, a close examination of the granite will show the twin holes where it once sat. As evidenced by the accompanying photograph of the bootscraper on the front door of the Sanford House on Brown Street, bootscrapers were often an opportunity for a “smithy” to show off a little bit. He would construct his creation back at his blacksmith’s shop and bring it with a small portable forge to the home at which it was to be affixed. The iron toes of his creation would be set in to the pre-drilled holes. Then hot molten lead would be poured around them and, when it cooled, the scraper was imbedded for all eternity.
This particular scraper, an early 19th century creation perhaps made by Main Street blacksmith Abraham Rathbun, is a perfect marriage of form, function, and art. It would make a 21st century industrial engineer green with envy. The tops of the posts are widened and gracefully turned so they do not tear anyone’s valuable boots. At the lower edge of the scraper, a double wedge has been added to the design. When a boot heel is hooked under these wedges the boot can be levered off without getting mud all over your hands. The offset curve of the posts themselves cushions the sockets from shock so that even after 200 years, they haven’t loosened a bit.
The blacksmith was always an integral and respected member of the community. Abe Rathbun’s predecessors, those that practiced their craft prior to the Revolution, were also rebels and outlaws; in King George’s eyes anyway. You see the purchase of native raw materials needed by the colonial smithies was outlawed. They were required to procure them, at great expense, from England. This was just one portion of the early protectionist laws that eventually brought about the Revolution itself. There was a lot of more than “tea” separating the Crown from its Colonies. As you can imagine, Swamp Yankee blacksmiths would have none of that (remember we prefer frugal to cheap), but, face it, it’s not easy to hide a full scale iron mine from the powers that be.
Luckily, the English and European practitioners of this ancient art knew of a solution to this problem. They turned, as the ancients had before them, to bog iron as a source for their raw materials. All you needed to “mine” bog iron was a bog sled, some peat knives, and an active peat bog. Sled yourself out into the middle of the murky peat bog, slice up a great chunk of peat, and there in and among the peat you’ll find the pea-sized nodules of bog iron that had precipitated out of the iron-rich waters of the average New England (or New Jersey, Newfoundland, Scandinavian, or English) bog. It took an awful lot of bog iron pellets to make a bootscraper, but heck it was preferable to paying a hefty duty to those “durned Redcoats.”
So our lowly bootscraper can tell us a tale about the craft of the blacksmith, the ingenuity of the colonists, and the greed of the British taskmasters that eventually spawned a revolution which changed the world. And you thought they were just about mud.
