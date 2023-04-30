The area of our fair town we now know as Mount View already had quite a story to tell when a goodly portion of it was purchased at the start of the 20th century by Providence grocery store mogul George Herbert Pettee. Its history as the Mount Farm extends back in time to the late 1660’s when the Gould’s, a family of Newport Quakers, settled the land and began a lucrative trade in cattle, sheep, horses, corn, oats and wheat between their Mount Farm and a rapidly expanding Newport.
In the next century, it was found that the 50-foot high hillock known as the “Mount” for which the farm was named, was composed of high quality potter’s grade clay which then served a growing pottery industry centered just over the border in what is now East Greenwich.
In the later 19th century, this farm became the summer home and gentleman’s estate of the man with Rhode Island’s most pretentious name. Moses Brown Ives Goddard and his family summered at the Mount prior to purchasing the land just north of here that would one day bear his name – Goddard Park. He sold the Mount Farm to Colonel Isaac Goff, another member of Providence’s elite. During Goff’s brief ownership, a devastating fire occurred which destroyed the intriguing hodgepodge of 17th and 18th century structures on the property. This is when George Pettee stepped in; Pettee, always the astute businessman, knew a bargain when he saw one. He picked up that large parcel, which also included Calf Pasture Point, at a true “fire sale” price.
Pettee, vice-president and founding partner, along with Oscar Swanson of the “Providence Public Market Company” — New England’s first true supermarket chain — intended to rebuild on the property, albeit on a smaller scale, and continue the long standing tradition of operating a gentleman’s estate on the Mount Farm. He, like Judge Austen Fox to the south of him at Smith’s Castle, was a hobby breeder of Ayrshire cattle, and desired to establish an Ayrshire herd on his farm. Pettee succeeded and eventually became the president of the RI Ayrshire Breeders Assoc., all the while overseeing, along with his business partners, the expansion of the Providence Public Market into Pawtucket, Rhode Island and Worcester, Massachusetts.
During this period, somewhere around 1905, George Pettee had a nice little cottage constructed for himself and his family, right near the edge of a little pond on the property. Pettee’s home still exists as the interesting shingle-style cottage at 20 Pettee Avenue. It’s the only reminder we have the Mount Farm’s glory days.
In 1922, after owning the Mount Farm for nearly 30 years, George Pettee, astute businessman that he was, received an offer he couldn’t pass up. A real estate development partnership with principles Frank & Celia Murray, Herman Silverman, and Abraham Spungin, all of East Greenwich, purchased the enormous parcel of land from Pettee and platted it out into literally hundreds of small lots. The ancient “Mount Farm” became the “Mount View Summer Cottage Community” and the rest is, as they say, is history. Today only George Pettee’s pleasant summer cottage on the pond along Pettee Avenue reminds us of what this place once was.
