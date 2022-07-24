Last week we took a look at, shall we say, an interesting local Republican from South County’s past. This week, I figure, fair is fair, so lets examine in some detail, the story behind an equally interesting Democrat.
Recently, thanks to our world’s very messy and rancorous political atmosphere, I’ve spent some time pondering the life and times of our fair town’s own Governor William Gregory. One can’t look at this period of local history for long without coming across Republican Gregory’s chief political rival, lifetime Democrat and perennial “also-ran” Clarke Potter. Clarke Potter ought to have been the poster boy for “Always a bridesmaid never a bride”, for you see, although he was on the state Democratic ticket as a candidate for General Treasurer more times than I’d like to count, he never won.
He did come close though, on one occasion missing out in the statewide election by only a handful of votes. The kick in the pants on this occasion as well as all the others — the bone that I’m certain stuck in Clarke’s craw at the conclusion of each and every election season — was that he never once carried the vote in his hometown of North Kingstown.
Not that he wasn’t popular around here, for he certainly was. Everyone loved Clarke Potter, a colorful character if there ever was one, with his famous fiddle never far from his side.
Yes Clarke could fiddle (he was a fiddler, not a violin player — he’d be certain to tell you that) and he’d happily put bow to strings when ever asked, whether it be at his shop on Brown St. or at his home on the corner of Main and Fountain. And certainly everyone who frequented Clarke’s establishment on Brown Street, in the building that now houses popular local eatery Shayna’s Place, would sing his praise. That’s where Clarke sold an unusual mishmash of watches, musical instruments, household furnishings, and his ”bread & butter”, those big coal stoves that everyone was putting in their homes during those years at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th.
You can bet he was involved in many local social endeavors as well; why Clarke was one of the mainstays of the local temperance organization, the Annaquatucket chapter of the Temple of Honor, which met up in the big hall on Phillips Street, where the phone company is now. He eventually rose to be its leader, and then the head of the Temperance movement at the state level, and finally in 1924 he was made the nationwide head of the organization when he was crowned “Supreme Templar of the World”. Clarke was also an active member of the local Odd Fellows chapter, a trustee at the Wickford Savings Bank, and an active and loyal member of the Wickford Baptist Church. Sure he was involved, but that was just not enough.
For you see; with all that Clarke had going for him, no matter how beloved he was, he was still a Democrat and any swamp Yankee worth his salt will tell you, “Friendship is one thing, but politics is politics”. A democrat in a town where Republicans ruled, a democrat in a state which was, at that time, virtually owned by the Grand Old Party. Yes, the party of Lincoln and Grant had a firm grip on politics in Little Rhody and being a Democrat here was a hard row to hoe. Ironic how things have reversed themselves in recent years, isn’t it?
Toward the end of his political career, Clarke got a little bitter and little over-zealous in his temperance leanings. One political missive written in 1906 and directed at my great grandfather Senator George Cyrus Cranston spoke of Cranston’s love of saloons and private drinking clubs as “they were very good for his business as an undertaker.”
Potter then proceeded to paint a rather ghoulish mental image of Senator Cranston waiting in the dark with a wheelbarrow ready to cart off another poor soul to Cranston’s own private club, “the Tombstone Club.” As you can imagine, Clarke didn’t win any friends with that vitriolic stab at the perennially popular son of an even more popular former Senator and Civil War hero in the state’s most Republican community. Eventually though, time passed and all was forgotten and forgiven. So much so that, upon the death of a sitting state Senator in 1914, the townsfolk’s felt that Clarke deserved his opportunity to serve and appointed him as the only Democrat at that time to ever represent North Kingstown in the General Assembly. And who was that senator that passed away so suddenly? The one and the same Senator George Cyrus Cranston that Clarke had hammered less than a decade earlier.
Isn’t life ironic?
(0) comments
