My neighbor and friend Jim Coughlin passed away recently, and this event has gotten me to thinking about Jim and his company Coughlin Brothers Builders. Jim and his brothers and sons have built and restored more fine homes in South County than I care to count. Jim was as honest a businessman as you could ever find, he was a great family man and a good friend to all who knew him. I will miss him. This is a story in his honor, the story of a Wickford building brought into the 21st century by the skills and craftmanship of Jim Coughlin and his cohorts at Coughlin Brothers Builders.
Sometimes when you go out and try to research the history of an old home, you end up with as many questions as you do answers. Such is the case with the big old apartment building that sets back from the street on Tower Hill Road, just a few hundred yards past its intersection with West Main Street. The big three-story mansard-roofed building and its adjacent carriage house have always fascinated me. If you ask around about the place, no one really knows too much about it. The reason being that its been an apartment house for so long that hardly anyone left around remembers it as anything else. That was not always the case.
In researching the history of the building, I was able to come to the conclusion that it was built in the late 1870s by Daniel Lawton and his wife Phebe. Daniel had purchased the land from the widow Sally Freeborn; former wife of local silversmith Noel Freeborn. Freeborn was a silversmith of some note and folks came from all over the region to purchase his handiwork. The Freeborns lived in the village of Wickford’s only brick home down on Main Street. I’m uncertain exactly what they used the land for, but old maps do seem to show a barn on the property. Perhaps he kept livestock there rather than down in crowded Wickford. What is certain is that they were an affluent and influential family; that is while Noel was alive. The story goes that for a time after his death, Sally and their only daughter Eliza were required to slowly sell off their things in order to survive in a world that knew nothing of social security and pensions. Eventually this piece of land went on the block as well. Prior to Noel Freeborn’s ownership, the land was owned by Boone Spink, his wife Ann, and his sister Hannah. The land’s history can be traced all the way back to the Boone Farm, which at one time included much of the land between Tower Hill, West Main, and Phillips Streets.
Soon after purchasing the land from the widow Freeborn, Daniel Lawton had the big three-story mansard-roofed home constructed. He called it “The Bayview House.” I’m sure this was because back then much of the village was still fairly treeless and Wickford Harbor could easily be seen from the upper floor of this home, which was set up on the top of the hill that overlooks the village. I have been unsuccessful in my attempt to find out much about Daniel Lawton. Much of this problem stems from the fact that in the late 1800’s there were, at a minimum, three or four different Daniel Lawtons residing in town. The only certainty about the man is that in 1888 he moved to Lincoln and sold his big home to mill tycoon Robert Rodman. Or did he? Perhaps he sold it to the young grandson of Robert Rodman, who was also named Robert Rodman? The younger Robert also had a son Robert Jr. This is a perfect example of the bane of history buffs and genealogists the world over; a story with potentially four different Daniel Lawtons who, perhaps, interacted with one of the three Robert Rodmans. The proverbial “Gordian Knot” all over again.
Leaving that confusing tale behind us, Robert Rodman (I’m betting my money on the mill-owner’s grandson; Robert the Elder already had himself a fine mansion house on Ten Rod Road.) eventually sold “The Bayview House” to a member of the family that owned much to the surrounding land already. In 1895 Charles Talbot, who was related to William Talbot, for whom the area was eventually named, decided he too, needed a big summer home to get away to and bought the house from Rodman. New York City-dwelling Charles and his family would spend many a summer here, along with the rest of the Talbot clan, picnicking at the beach and riding “The General” over to Newport for society teas and the like. Things went on like that for decades, the big place was empty for much of the year, looked after by a local caretaker who was in charge of keeping up on the Talbot properties.
Around the middle of the 1930s, the “Age of Talbot” (for want of a better moniker) was drawing to a close. The remaining Talbots sold off their summer places and faded into the memories of ages past. The big place languished for a time, until it was picked up by real estate wheeler-dealer Nathaniel Hendrick. Mr. Hendrick knew an opportunity when he saw one. The late thirties were a time of massive local housing shortages brought on by the construction of Quonset/Davisville and “The Bayview House” met the same fate as most of the other Talbot holdings. Like William Talbot’s big summer home and his Katydid Cottage house, “The Bayview House” was partitioned off into apartments to meet this urgent need. Hendrick finished the place off by constructing one of his trademark carriage houses right next to the building, probably right about where Noel Freeborn’s barn once stood. Time passed and the house changed hands a few times. Seeing that the building had serious ADA and fire code issues, in 2008, its current owner, Steve Heard, had his friend Jim Coughlin rebuild the Bayview House to meet those needs. It stands there today as a testament to the carpentry skills of both its 19th century builder and its 21st century savior Jim Coughlin.
