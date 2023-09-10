Well known and respected across its communities, the recent death of Matt Callaghan has hit South County hard. It’s true that Matt was a proud Narragansett resident, who worked primarily in North Kingstown, but the impact of his loss has sent ripples across our region. He was a kind, compassionate, and knowledgeable attorney, whose numerous acts of quiet generosity have also had a similar ripple effect. He was a good man, a good father, and an exceptional friend, and I stand among the hundreds of folks in South County who are saddened by his departure, but also better for having known this man. This week, I thought we would focus on another attorney that left a hole in the fabric of the community as well when he died more than 175 years ago, as a way to honor Matt. Godspeed my friend. Godspeed.
As the century turned, and the 1800s began, most small New England communities had but a handful each of truly educated citizens. Beyond the major cities, folks who could “read, write, and cipher” were few and far between in an age long before public schooling was instituted. Don’t get me wrong, there was no shortage of highly intelligent and competent people at that time, it’s just that book learning was largely a luxury reserved for the affluent minority. In North Kingstown, attorney John Hall was one of those highly-educated folks. If you wanted a real estate or business transaction done ‘right and proper’ it was to John Hall that you turned. Need an important letter written for you, or read to you for that matter? John Hall was your guy. Trouble with a neighbor? John Hall will take care of that for you. You want a well written character reference or letter of introduction? Again John Hall was your man.
John Hall was born in 1780, the eldest of the 11 children of Slocum and Almy (Fry) Hall, in the Hall Homestead on the Boston Post Road. His birthplace, constructed in 1676, still exists to this day as the Hall-Northup House near the RI State Police barracks and is one of New England’s oldest private homes. After completing his education and legal training and then marrying Patience Peckham, the daughter of Benedict and Mary (Eldred) Peckham, he purchased a fine home on the Grand Highway into Wickford (now West Main Street) and set up shop as a lawyer; one of two in North Kingstown, the other being the equally learned Wilkins Updike. John Hall, along with Updike and others, was also instrumental in the founding of the Washington Academy in Wickford, a true institution of higher learning and a place where it is thought that he taught as well. Additionally, John and Patience Hall raised four children, sons Lauriston and John and daughters Amanda and Harriet.
Politically, John Hall was a member of a small but fervent movement in the early 1800s, the Anti-Masonic Party. The thrust of this movement is self evident and it was populated by many prominent Quakers like John Hall, as well as numerous others, including well known Bostonian and future President John Quincy Adams, a man with whom Hall became acquainted through this party. Hall and Adams corresponded on occasion and in February of 1837, Hall used this connection to pass a petition on to Washington DC, signed by the women of Wickford village promoting the cause of the Abolition of Slavery in the District of Columbia.
John Hall died suddenly at an Anti-Mason Convention in Providence on Feb. 18, 1846. According to his friend and fellow Wickfordite John Jonathan Reynolds, he passed away suddenly after dinner while sitting and enjoying a cigar and good conversation with friends. In mid-sentence “they saw in death his eyelids close, calmly as to a night’s repose”. He was buried in the Hall graveyard just behind the place of his birth with noted Quaker Thomas Anthony performing the funeral service. Sadly, after his death, the disposition of his house and office in Wickford was embroiled in a long legal battle, as he left it to his young nephew Christopher Tillinghast in his will and Tillinghast had perished around the same time. The Halls and Tillinghasts battled over ownership of the house for quite some time until North Kingstown’s other learned man Wilkins Updike negotiated a fair settlement. John Hall surely would have approved.
