This week marks exactly 24 years since I penned my first writings for the Independent Newspaper group. I have gone through numerous editors, and a number of different iterations of the paper while writing the approximately 1,350 columns represented by those two dozen years. I have decided, as a way to commemorate this occasion, that I am going to reshare with you, the story that intrigued me the most among those mental meanders I went upon. Russell Smith was a remarkable man and I think we all ought to ponder his life and times. Before we “tarry for a time” with Russel though, I also wanted to personally thank my friend Mike Derr, the Independent’s award-winning photographer who has been there for me with wonderful images for a good piece of that 24 years. Thanks Mike!
I’ve been thinking an awful lot about Russell Smith lately; pondering the life of this early 19th century ship carpenter, thinking about the unimaginable trials and tribulations that were “part and parcel” to his life, wondering how he got through it all.
Russell Smith was born sometime around 1794 in the farmhouse of his parents Benjamin and Mary Smith, which had been located at the intersection of the Boston Post Road and Stony Lane, a spot now occupied by the North Kingstown Post Office. He was an educated man, as his extant copious writings attest to, and was also a gifted carpenter who worked primarily in Wickford, building schooners, sloops, and brigs for both the Holloway and C & B Spink Shipyards. He kept detailed notes on all this work in a ledger book, noting hours worked on whatever sailing vessel was being constructed at the time, as well as time spent building barns and farm implements, repairing oxcarts, dynamiting and digging wells, grafting fruit trees, cutting firewood and the like; anything a man with a family might do back then to make ends meet. He had married a local gal, Phebe Mann, built a fine house on some of his father’s land which fronted on Stony Lane and began a family with her; a son Benjamin, and two daughters Mary and Catherine. It would seem that Russell Smith’s life was good — hard perhaps, but good nonetheless.
Sadly though, Russell and Phebe’s luck, as it often does, took a turn for the worse. Their children started dying. First young Benjamin passed over to the other side and then the light of his life, daughter Mary died as well. It appears that grief overwhelmed Russell. As a parent myself, I cannot imagine any emotional pain greater that having to bury your own children. Depressed beyond measure, all facts point to Russell’s eventual turn toward alcohol as a way to cope with the loss, to anesthetize himself against the very personal pain he was dealing with.
His family, strong men and women of good Quaker and Baptist stock, were damned sure not going to stand by and allow Russell to be destroyed by his grief. They, in the form of his father Benjamin and his brother Harris, performed the 19th century equivalent of an “intervention”. The honorable Benjamin Smith and his stern farmer son Harris Smith went out one night and rounded up Russell, hauled him back to his home on the Stony Lane, manacled one of his legs and chained him to the floor of his front parlor to face his demons head on without the benefit of a bottle in his hand. They left him there with a simple table and chair, perhaps a sturdy metal pail in the corner and the one thing, above all others, that saved this once exemplary good man; a ream of paper and a pen and some ink.
His father and brother would come by often to check on Russell, to feed him and attend to his needs. As you can imagine he was angry at first, so, as his niece Hattie Smith wrote in her diary “I went up to Uncle Russell’s with Grandfather, and Grandfather stopped in the front entry and told me to hand him (Russell) a cake of gingerbread. I did so. I presume it wouldn’t have done for Grandfather to have gone so near him then..”
Hattie also remarked, “I remember when I was a little girl, seeing him chained to his front room floor…”. An angry Russell took hold of the only thing left to him, the paper and pen, and began to write his way through the delirium and derangement he found himself in. His earliest writings hint at his state of mind as he battled with his demons, and the “demon drink”; they were “fully covered” as Hattie remembers them, with writings that bordered upon nonsensical, dreams and visions remembered in intricate detail. Ramblings and rages, punctuated with occasional pleas to his father for release from his captivity, slowly and inevitably began to make sense as he climbed out of his personal hell. Hattie writes again remembering seeing him later, “silent, pale, and sober looking.”
As Russell Smith slowly pulled himself together, he continued to do the only thing he could, the one thing that saved him in fact; he wrote. He wrote lists of the sailing vessels he had help construct, he even wrote a long and detailed set of instructions, from memory, of exactly how to build a schooner, what wood to use for each portion of the vessel, dimensions needed, where to use spikes versus nails, and how to set the masts. He wrote down remembered songs and poems; Russell Smith wrote himself back from madness.
Eventually, Russell was deemed “cured” and set free. He went about his business, attended to his life, wife, and remaining daughter, and by all accounts was again, as his niece Hattie Smith described him, “an exemplary, good man”. He died in February of 1848 and was buried in the Smith family graveyard located on Stony Lane, between the house of his birth and that of his temporary incarceration. His gravestone is just behind that of his son Benjamin and right next to the grave of his beloved daughter Mary. Mary is in turn buried next to Phebe who followed her husband some 10 years later. Again Hattie’s diary speaks volumes about the connection between Russell and Phebe, ‘Aunt Phebe used to say after Uncle Russell died, that she didn’t live, she stayed, meaning her lonely life was monotonous, I suppose…”.
I drive by the circa 1815 house that Russell Smith built on Stony Lane often and I can’t help but think about him and what he lived through. I visit the Smith graveyard from time to time as well and can’t help but note that Russell’s gravestone has fallen over of late, but is propped up now and forever I expect, by the footstone of his father Benjamin. And you know I can’t think of anything more appropriate than that. Rest in peace Russell Smith, rest in peace.
