As the Town of North Kingstown waits for a final outcome of a lawsuit that is stalling the use of the former Wickford Elementary School building, I can’t help but be attentive to the process and what will come of it. This building, more than a century old, is special to my clan. Not only did I and my two children go here for our elementary school years, my dad also attended grades 1 through 6 here, and my grandfather George Cyrus Cranston Jr. not only went here for his entire public school timeframe; grades 1 through 12, he also returned here four years later after attending Brown University and taught high school level math out of this building for a short while.
So there you have it, four generations of Cranstons connected to this one schoolhouse. And frankly, we’re not alone in that distinction. All this has got me ruminating on the whole history of repurposed school houses here in our fair town and I thought I might just take a moment and review it all for you.
My family’s story can be used to look at two of these old one and two-roomers that are still out there on the streets of our fair town to begin with. My great-grandfather George Cyrus Sr. attended the Lafayette Schoolhouse located on Ten Rod Rd. It originally sat on the north side of the road, but was moved to the south side after its location right next door to the big mansion house of village founder Robert Rodman’s daughter was deemed pesky by Hortense (Rodman) Allen. It is now wonderfully restored and houses an antique store. My great-great grandfather George T. Cranston went to the Swamptown District School on what is now Lafayette Road. The original school he attended is gone, but its replacement built in 1875 is now a lovely home, painted a cheery yellow its sits on a knoll just west of Hideaway Lane.
Speaking of school houses that have been turned into homes, the North Quidnessett School located across from the intersection of Fletcher Road and North Quidnessett Rd is also a fine little house, as are both of the old Stony Lane Schoolhouses. The first Stony Lane School was moved to Ten Rod Road and now sits as the core of a much added upon home just west of Himes Street and the second Stony Lane School is still on Stony Lane hidden behind tall shrubs and trees. Out on Indian Corner Road too, the little Slocumville District Schoolhouse exist still as a fine little cottage house.
In a wonderful set of circumstances, one of these aged schoolhouses is still actually a school, albeit a private one. The second Allenton District Schoolhouse, a big two-roomer that replaced a smaller one-roomer in 1884 is now home to a Montessori School on Tower Hill Road. The second Davisville Schoolhouse, also a two-roomer that replaced a smaller one-roomer, was a nursery school for quite a time. It now houses the NK Food Pantry, and those folks brought this school building into the 21st century as a place still in service to North Kingstown. Out on Oak Hill Road, the Belleville School District one-roomer is still standing. Sadly though, it is in need of much work and sits empty. This one-roomer once housed a small machine shop. Let’s hope something good happens with this former place of education real soon.
On a brighter note, the old Hamilton District School house, now on Weavers Road, which was once a section of the old Boston Neck Road, after years as a pediatrician’s office, and later a lovely little Yoga studio is now a private home. Back up on the Ten Rod Road, the East Lafayette District Schoolhouse, which began its time as a school located at the end of Dillon Street only to moved to its present spot and expanded in 1911, has for many years been the home of Perspectives a rehabilitation facility.
So there you have it, once it is all said and done, all vetted and studied, the old Wickford Elementary School will be in good company, a part of a large list of buildings with a long and varied history of service to our fair town.
