The name of North Kingstown’s own Captain Daniel Fones surely ought to be spoken in the same breath with those of Thomas Tew, William Kidd, and Blackbeard. His skills as a sailor, his savvy as a maritime tactician, and his bravery at the helm was just as legendary as they in their day. Fones’ abilities were well-known and he was just as feared by the French and Spanish as the other three gentlemen mentioned. The only difference between good Captain Daniel Fones and the three somewhat dastardly captains mentioned is that Fones never once crossed the rather loosely defined line that the others did. He never moved from acting as a Privateer, a marauding sea captain acting under a legal license from a recognized government, towards Piracy; which was essentially doing the same thing with no legal authority.
Daniel Fones was born in Jamestown in 1713, to Jeremiah and Martha Fones. While still a boy his family moved across the Bay to North Kingstown and settled in a home built on the Boston Post Road near its intersection with the Devil’s Foot Road (Where the Burger King is now located). He took to a life at sea early on, and by the age of 27 achieved his masters rating; Daniel Fones was now a captain. Around the same time that Daniel made Captain, the Colony of Rhode Island, concerned about French and Spanish maritime marauders and invaders during this the time of the war between England and France, commissioned the construction of a warship named the Tartar; it would be the ocean going vehicle that Fones would ride into history at the wheel of.
The Tartar was launched in May of 1740. Governor Richard Ward, leader of the Colony of Rhode Island at the time, described it as “a fine sloop of 115 ton burden, armed with 12 carriage and 12 swivel guns {cannons}…furnished with small arms, pistols, and cutlasses to defend us against the enemy should we be attacked..She’d make a fine privateer able to fight a hundred men on her deck”. The Tartar’s first master was Colonel John Cranston and she took her to sea in June of 1740 and, fully crewed for battle; they captured her first prize, the French merchant schooner Societe bound for the French provinces in Canada. Capt. Benjamin Wickham took over the helm in 1741, followed by Capt Philip Wilkinson in 1743. In June of 1744, it was Daniel Fones’ turn; he was commissioned by the leadership of the Colony of Rhode Island to take the helm of its primary warship.
The Tartar’s first assignment under the command of Daniel Fones was defensive in nature. He was tasked to join the warship belonging to the Colony of Connecticut and patrol the coastline between Long Island and the western tip of Martha’s Vineyard. They were given a standard privateers reward for the timeframe should they capture a vessel; one eighth of the value of the prize was the Captains due, one quarter divided into equal parts was the other officers due, and the other five eights, again divided equally, belonged to the crew. This was the legal arrangement under which Fones operated for his two full decades of privateering; if successful, it could be quite lucrative for an ambitious captain.
In late February of 1745, the Tartar was ordered to join war and troop ships from the Colony’s of Connecticut and Massachusetts Bay in what would become known as the Louisburg Expedition, a blockade and invasion of the fortifications in the French Canadian province at Cape Brenton. In early April, this convoy was on its way north, but was spotted by the much larger 30-cannon French war frigate Renommee. The French came hard at the convoy prepared to strike a death blow to the invasion. Fones and the Tartar peeled off from the group and took her on. The Tartar fired two broadside rounds at the Renommee and the French gunners fired four rounds back at her. Both vessels were damaged, but the tactician in Fones knew he had to keep the Renommee clear of the convoy. He tauntingly trimmed sails and took off, daring the French to follow. The French captain took the bait, expecting to overtake the Tartar and finish her off. Fones was the better sailor and lost the Renommee after an eight hour game of cat and mouse. The convoy made it safely to its rendezvous point followed the next day by the Tartar, damaged but still full of fight. The Louisburg Expedition, nearly finished off before it began, was saved by Fones’ quick action. It wouldn’t be the last time.
Soon after this engagement with the Renommee, the Tartar joined British, Connecticut, and Massachusetts Bay warships in both the blockade of the harbor at Louisbourg, starving out the French troops there, and the landing of an invasion force in the vicinity. In May Fones and the Tartar captured the large French merchant ship Deux Amie loaded with goods meant to resupply Louisbourg. Fones’ share of this prize was handsome indeed. In June, during an engagement known as the Battle of Famme Goose Bay, the French, along with their Iroquois Indian partners, in large numbers, tried to reinforce their compatriots trapped at Louisburg. They came under the guise of night in two sloops, two schooners, a shallop, and from 50-100 Indian canoes to relief the forces at Louisbourg. They surrounded and attacked the Connecticut warship Resolution and threatened to overtake it. All was nearly lost and it looked as if the French and Iroquois were going to be successful until, around the bend, sailed Fones and the Tartar. They made quick work of the invaders, and according to Connecticut officer William Sheffield, “Capt. Fones probably decided the fate of Louisbourg, for if this large force had fallen upon the rear of the New England soldiers and thus placed them between the fire of the two opposing forces, they would probably have had to end the siege.” Two days later, on June 17th, Louisbourg surrendered. Fones was one of the heroes.
Fones and the Tartar stayed on near Louisbourg after the surrender to help defend this new English position, he remarked in a letter back to the Governor that he was pleased to be able to walk down Louisbourg main streets as an Englishman and was eventually called back to the Narragansett Bay to continue his defensive patrols between Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard. In July of 1745, he and the Tartar captured another large French merchant ship the Heron and he collected his eighth share. October came around and the combined governors of the Colonies called on him to take the Tartar on a reconnoitering voyage up the coastline as they had heard rumors of French warships in the vicinity. Finally in November, after this long arduous period of service, he was relieved on the Tartar, by Capt. Peter Marshall. The hero of Louisbourg went home to North Kingstown.
Although Fones at this point was finished with the Louisbourg Expedition portion of the great war between England and France, he was not done with his days of Crown sanctioned privateering, which continued through this interim period and on into the next phase of the conflagration, known as the French and Indian Wars. In May of 1747, he was back in charge as master of the Tartar, plundering and harassing both French and Spanish shipping, as well as patrolling his old haunts between the easternmost tip of long Island and the westernmost of Martha’s Vineyard. A year later in May of 1748, he walked down the Tartar’s gangway for the final time. A few months later he sauntered up the gangway of the larger privateer Prince Frederick as the second officer. The following year he was commissioned as her captain, a position he held, raiding and marauding all the while, until a terrible snow squall but her on the rocks off of Block Island in March of 1751. He returned home to North Kingstown after this harrowing brush with death, but was back to sea once the French and Indian Wars began, with a new privateering commission from the crown aboard the Privateer Defiance in 1756 through 1757 and then upon the Privateer Success after that until 1760. The then 47-year-old ship’s captain and swashbuckler put down his sword and sextant for good at this juncture and retired from a life spent largely at sea.
Fones returned to his farm on the Boston Post Road, his wife Mary, his daughters Mary, Martha, and Elizabeth and his son and namesake Daniel Jr. He represented North Kingstown for a time in the General Assembly, and then in 1770, started a third phase of his remarkable life, when he turned over the homestead farm to son Daniel and, taking some of his privateering gains, constructed a large and impressive tavern house in Wickford, just up the road a piece from the waterfront. The Daniel Fones Tavern was the first “watering hole” any sailor would come to after leaving his sailing vessel tied up at the docks or anchored just offshore in Wickford Harbor. I expect there was nary a better place in all of New England to lift a flagon of ale or throw back a taste of fine Rhode Island rum, while all the while listening to tales of privateering on the high seas, told with a flourish by former privateer, the tavern master Daniel Fones.
