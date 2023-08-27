It never ceases to amaze me, that folks care about what an old Swamp Yankee like me might think about the issues of the day. Quite a few folks have asked me though about my thoughts on the whole “middle school situation” in our fair town and like every Swamp Yankee that ever lived, I have got some opinions.
I think that 1,200 fairly young students all in one building is just too many. I think that this is a town not a city, and in towns, village identity matters. Wickford and Davisville — North Kingstown’s two most recognizable village names — already lost their Elementary Schools and now we are contemplating replacing their two Middle Schools with one giant North Kingstown Middle School.
I also wonder how long a child who lives on Willett Ave in Saunderstown, or Fieldstone Lane in Slocum is going to be spending on a school bus each day. That’s actually a facetious question, as I know the answer already – way too long. I also think that we are way too quick in this day and age to discard buildings rather than modify them to fit the times.
Thank goodness everyone who ever owned a house in Wickford didn’t think that way. There are buildings at URI for instance that are older that the Wickford Middle School and somehow, they have been modified to make them work in the 21st century. So, while you all contemplate my ramblings on this subject, I thought we might look back at the beginnings of the building now known as the Wickford Middle School.
Ninety long years ago, on an early summer day in 1933, the very first class to graduate from our fair town’s brand spanking new Jr./Sr. High School sallied forth into a difficult world. The Great Depression was in full swing in America, and, before another decade would pass, unbeknownst to these bright eyed scholars, the nation would be dragged kicking and screaming into a world encompassing conflagration unlike anything before it. But I expect on that day, none of that mattered to the graduates and their families and friends.
This new school building had been envisioned in 1931, when the Town of North Kingstown, at its yearly financial town meeting, had elected a Special Building Committee and subsequently charged it to acquire the requisite parcel of land and then oversee the design and construction of an appropriately sized school loaded with all the modern accoutrements necessary to educate the town’s best and brightest.
That Special Building Committee consisted of Chairman Robert T. Downs, a financial wizard who had began his career as the Assistant Treasurer of the Rhode Island Hospital, and then an executive VP for a financial institution, RI Hospital Trust Bank, which had begun as an offshoot of that hospital, master mill mechanic and foreman Leonidas Kingsley, who had worked across his career initially at the RI Locomotive Works in Providence and later at the Rodman and Hamilton Web mills in town, and Miss Mary Metcalf, the highly educated daughter of the Town’s most popular physician Doc Metcalf, who was in her own right, one of the community’s most vocal proponents of quality public education.
As their first official act, the committee hired the prominent architect Harry R. Lewis, a 1906 graduate of the North Kingstown High School then operating out of the Wickford Academy Building on Phillips Street, to set to work designing the building, and began the process of scouting about the town for a large centrally-located parcel of land on which to set their new school building.
Bob Downs, whose real local “claim to fame” may be that he was the grandfather of North Kingstown’s most famous son — TV host David Hartman — and his fellow committee members cobbled together a building site of about twelve acres which consisted totally of contiguous farm and pasture land owned by Walter H. Gardiner, the widow Elizabeth Geisler, and Henry Girard.
This parcel’s location at the corner of Tower Hill Road and Phillips Street — pretty much dead center in North Kingstown — was ideal for a single school that would serve all of the community’s seventh through twelfth grade students.
While all this was going on, Harry Lewis, Wickford born and raised, was busy as well. He designed a classic structure featuring large rooms with ample windows in a building of 156 feet by 60 ft made of “tapestry brick with limestone trim.” After his design was approved by the committee, Lewis was hired on as the “clerk of the works” and tasked with overseeing the school’s construction by the winning bidder Henry M. Soule Construction of Pawtucket. Work began with the drilling of a drinking water well during the Labor Day week of 1931 and finished up 11 months later in August of 1932.
The Town of North Kingstown’s timing, at least as far as construction costs were concerned during the work-hungry times of the Great Depression, could not have been better, and costs for the entire school project; including land acquisition was just a little shy of $135,000, certainly a bargain, even then.
The school opened with no little fanfare for the school year that began in September of 1932. The first teachers to work there were Principal, and sometimes math teacher, Edward Pratt, Charlotte Ayers, Maybelle Briggs, Arthur Brown, Helen Darby, Percy Dunlop, Rose Girouard, Harry Lewis Jr., Anthony Perry, Myra Piper, Grace Ramsden, and Winifred Wyman. These teachers, along with the new school building, were formally introduced to the community on October 21, 1932 at a dedication ceremony hosted by Robert Downs and NK School Committee Chairman James Reynolds. Principal speakers at the big dedication were Edward Pratt and then Providence School Committee Chairman Francis Brady. After all this hubbub and hoopla ended, everyone settled into the business of educating the town’s children and it’s been that way ever since. Through nearly 90 years of changing times, through three additions and expansions, this building, plopped down in the middle of old Mrs. Geisler’s cow pasture by Robert Downs, Harry Lewis, and company, has been all about the students of North Kingstown.
One of those bright eyed students who walked down the aisle of the brand new auditorium and received her diploma on that June day back in 1933 was Avis L. Briggs. She continued her education after graduation and returned to town to serve as an elementary school teacher for decades under her married name of Avis Willis. When she died in her 97th year, her children were certain to add to her obituary that she was the last surviving member of that class of 1933. Although I did not have her as a teacher, I sure remember Mrs. Willis as a fine and caring teacher at Wickford Elementary School. Her former principal and math teacher Edward Pratt would have expected nothing less.
