This photograph really speaks to me across the 130 or so years since it was taken. It’s a picture, taken in the early 1890’s, of a group of proud men, many of them tools in hand, frozen in time in front of vessel they are constructing at the Saunders shipyard in Saunderstown. All the names are familiar to me, but until now I never had a chance really to see their faces. This week, we are going to pause and examine the life of one of these hard-working gentlemen. I am excited to not only stare into the eyes of Tom Artist, who is sitting in the upper right corner of the photo, but also to tell you what I know of his life.
Thomas William Artist was born in Virginia in December of 1844 to Henrietta Artist and an unnamed father. It is unknown at this time whether Thomas was born free or into slavery. He next turns up in Providence as 20 year old when he signs up for service in the 14th Rhode Island Heavy Artillery, an all black unit commanded by white officers that drew countless young black men from not only Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but also New York and Virginia to the state for the opportunity to fight in the Civil War. Artist’s service period, from February to October of 1865, insures that he was sent to the Deep South and served in the defense of New Orleans and Plaquemine Parish in Louisiana. He was mustered out in New Orleans in October of 1865 and returned to Rhode Island where he spent the rest of his life. In 1876, Artist, who had been working regularly in North Kingstown, Jamestown, and on Block Island as a farm laborer, married Lucy Sheffield, daughter of John Sheffield of Block Island, and brought her back to the small farm he had purchased in Saunderstown village here in North Kingstown; half of which he had purchased from the Rose family in 1874 and the other half from the Carpenter family in 1875. Thomas was no longer a farm laborer, he was a farmer. At some point in the 1880’s he also became a shipyard worker, employed by the Saunders shipyard located near his home. Thomas and Lucy never had children and they spent the rest of their days on their small Saunderstown farm. Lucy died in June of 1908 and was buried in Elm Grove Cemetery. Thomas remarried in 1910 and he and his second wife Emeline, continued to work the farm and supplement their incomes by taking in boarders. In May of 1916, Thomas Artist died of heart failure, he was 71 years old. As detailed in his will, his entire estate was liquidated upon his death and all of his assets, including the farm itself, were converted to cash, and, with the exception of two $500 behests to relatives of his first wife, both of whom still lived on Block Island, donated to “the Colored Children’s Shelter in Providence”. The only other cash outlay noted in his will, except for the payment of his debts, was to provide for the creation of a fine headstone for he and Lucy; a stone that made note of his service in the Nation’s Great War against slavery.
