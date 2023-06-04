Elm Grove Cemetery, curiously enough, is literally awash with the stories of the lives and deaths of North Kingstown’s countless mariners and their kin. The story behind the death of Wickford lad Eldred Holloway, buried in the family plot adjacent to my own, is such a tale. It’s a tale populated by pirates and psychopaths, sailors and ship’s carpenters, the salty sea of the Carribbean and the courtrooms of Norfolk Virginia. It’s a tragedy in the purest sense; the story of a fine young man who was fated to cross paths with a monster. The day that Eldred Holloway met Alexander Tardy was the beginning of the end.
Eldred was born in May of 1803 to William and Mary Holloway and spent his youth in the big center-chimneyed home built by his father on Quality Hill (now West Main Street). Father William came from a long line of seafaring mariners and shipwrights and Eldred chose the latter occupation for his own. He apprenticed in the Holloway family boatyard and learned all he needed to know about the intricacies of sailing vessel construction under the tutelage of his father, uncles, brothers and cousins. At some point, the details of which are yet unknown, he took a position as a ship’s carpenter at the port of Matanzas on the Island of Cuba. By all accounts he was well-suited to his trade and “he prosecuted his profession with signal success” according to the newspaper accounts of the day. A few weeks after his 24th birthday Eldred boarded the Providence based Brigantine “Crawford” with a fellow carpenter, an Irish lad whose name may forever be unknown, for a well-deserved trip back home to visit with his family. It was upon the Crawford that Eldred Holloway crossed paths with Alexander Tardy.
Alexander Tardy was born in France in 1767 into a wealthy family that fled to the island of Haiti to escape the consequences of the French Revolution. The Tardy’s lived there until the 1790s when they were again forced to flee, this time from the Haitian Revolution. In 1797, the family shows up in Philadelphia and Alexander, on his own, shows up in Charleston South Carolina in 1806 working purportedly as a tinsmith. His turn to a life of crime begins there, with a suspicious fire that consumed not only his tinsmith shop but also a few adjacent homes. He took his insurance settlement and relocated to Augusta Georgia, but apparently failed in the business world.
Soon after this his family convinced Capt. John Smith, master of the USS Congress, into taking him on as the Captain’s personal steward. Tardy was caught on board stealing some of Capt. Smith’s possessions and trying to resell them to the other ship’s officers. He was publicly flogged on board the vessel and the humiliation ate at him. Soon afterwards, unbeknownst to anyone at the time Tardy began adding arsenic to Capt Smith’s food. Alexander Tardy was dismissed from the US Navy in 1814 at Portsmouth NH and moved to Rhode Island for a time. Capt Smith died a year later from liver failure brought about by arsenic poisoning. By the time the authorities put two and two together though, Tardy was on the move; showing up next in Boston where he somehow wrangled an apprenticeship to a dentist. That dentist dismissed him quickly once he realized that Tardy was more interested in the effects and applications of various medications than he was in teeth. Soon after Tardy was arrested for stealing from a ship’s captain in a Boston Inn and was sentenced to 3 years hard labor in a Massachusetts prison.
After release, he boarded the brig Maria bound for Charleston, while onboard he poisoned the Captain and seven others with arsenic and successfully blamed the incident on a black cook onboard, who eventually hung for the crimes that Tardy committed. He tried the exact same strategy soon after aboard the ship “Regulator” out of Boston, bound for his old home of Philadelphia, but after successfully poisoning another passenger and attempting to steal his possessions he was caught by the crew trying to leave. This time his modus operandi of blaming the black cook was unsuccessful. He was tried and convicted only of conspiracy and served seven more years in prison. He was released in 1824 and next shows up in Charleston, South Carolina advertising himself as a dentist. In November of 1825, he was caught trying to steal the pilot boat “Cora”.
Convicted of such, he served another two years in a Charleston jail. Upon his release from that incarceration, Alexander Tardy, with another scheme in his twisted brain, travelled to Cuba, again pretending to be a dentist. It was there he meet up with three Spanish criminals, Jose Murando, Jose Casares (aka Pepe) and Felix Barbieto and began to plot his next nefarious crime; a crime which would take place aboard the Crawford.
On May 28, 1827, Eldred Holloway and his fellow carpenter friend, the unnamed Irish lad, boarded the Crawford with visions of a fine vacation time in Wickford on their minds. That same day, in two separate parties, one consisting of a dapper looking dentist named Dr. Tardy and his supposed servant Jose, and the other, two businessmen Felix and Pepe who were off to New York to purchase a sailing vessel, all boarded as well. These four individuals were on a voyage that would end with them all rightfully positioned in hell itself.
The evil and violence began at 1:40 a.m. on June 1st. upon a pre-determined signal from Tardy. Tardy clapped his hands twice loudly and the three Spaniards began to scream at the top of their lungs. In the initial confusion Tardy slit the throat of the helmsman, Joseph Dolliver and the Pepe, wielding an ax began to dispatch the passengers and crew as they ran out of their quarters. Pepe, who later bragged about how precisely he had split the Holloway’s heart clean in two, did much of the dirty work with Jose and Felix tossing blood-soaked bodies overboard with abandon. A few of the crewmembers escaped to the ship’s rigging, some mortally wounded eventually fell into the sea. Others were dispatched via musket as dawn’s light broke, by Jose and Pepe. When all was said and done everyone, save a badly injured mate and a low ranking crewman, who were saved to help operate the ship, and one passenger, who was spared due to his French nationality which struck a chord in the monstrous mind of Tandy, was dead and tossed overboard. The three Spaniards and the one surviving crewman went to work next, cleaning up the blood; which was literally everywhere.
Tandy, who had thought this evil plot out to what he thought was the last detail, quickly found the ships manifests and paperwork and replaced it with counterfeit documents he had with him naming him as master. He had the name Crawford scraped off the stern of the ship and sailed it off towards Norfolk where he planned to resupply before heading off to an unnamed European port where he planned to sell the ship and its cargo for all he could get. To make a long story short, things went wrong in Norfolk and Tardy was found out. Showing his true stripes to the end, rather than be captured and surely hung for his crimes this time, Tardy slit his own throat in the captain’s quarters aboard the Crawford. The three Spaniards were tried by future US Supreme Court Justice John Marshall and hung until they were dead. All were buried, in the ancient tradition regarding the disposition of evil pirates, at precisely the low tide mark, “neither on land or at sea”, at Old Point Comfort near Fort Monroe. As an interesting footnote, because Alexander Tardy was so universally described as an evil monster that defied understanding, his head was removed and studied by US Army doctors and world renowned phrenologists of the time.
So in the end, Eldred Crawford never saw Wickford or his parents again, his unnamed Irish coworker never got here either and the Holloway family lived with an anger that colored all of their remaining days. Eldred’s body of course was claimed by the sea off the coast of Cuba on that fated day, but he will forever be remembered by the curious inscription carved into the clean white marble of the Holloway family plot’s main marker stone. When you read it, the anger, nearly two hundred years, later is still right on the surface. Alexander Tardy on the other hand lies headless in the sands near Fort Monroe; I don’t think he even deserves the moniker given to him by past historians, as in my mind the Pirate Alexander Tardy is really the psychopath Alexander Tardy — perhaps America’s first true mass murderer.
