Summertime in Wickford in the late 1960s, for a boy raised by a young widow with the admirable assistance of Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, Robinson Crusoe, and the Swiss Family Robinson, was all about finding adventure in a sleepy South County village where, indeed, everyone did know your name. It had almost nothing to do with the beach, but everything to do with the shoreline, woodlands and long-abandoned farmfields that once surrounded my hometown. From the first day of summer vacation to its final morning, each day began with some variation of the same exchange between my mother and me.
“Where are you going today?”
“Out with the guys”
“Which guys?”
The answer to this question always included a few members of a larger cast of characters that consisted of Jimmy or Pete or Rolf or Bob or Davey or Steven or Paul or maybe Denny and Doug or Tommy and Danny, (two pairs of brothers, each pair seemingly a package deal).
And then, the final critical reminder — “You be sure to be home before the streetlights come on!”
Part of the challenge for a boy back then was to do something daring and grand — and, of course, daring and grand is a relative thing for a small-town 10-year-old, without your mother ever catching wind of your accomplishment. Why, then you could saunter into the house just as the streetlights clicked on, whistling perhaps, and answer the inevitable question of “What did you do today?” with a sly knowing grin and the standard response of “Oh, nothing”. Those moments were rare in 1960s Wickford, I must admit, as the “everyone knows your name” reality, combined with the typical high visibility of daring and grand adventures, generally meant that somebody in the mother’s network that cloaked the village like a barely-seen spider’s web had already called and tipped her off.
“Nothing, huh? Well, why did ‘a little birdie’ (the secret code name they used for the mom’s network) tell me that you and Jimmy were paddling around in some ancient leaky rowboat in the middle of Jenkins Pond this afternoon?” The sly grin evaporated with a wince as I realized I was busted.
Or this one — “Nothing, huh? Well, how come your little sister (an informant in the mom’s network) told me that she saw you and Bob a million feet up in that big old beech tree in the back of the field behind Prospect Avenue swaying in the breeze like two lunatics?” Busted again. I remember, a few years later when they cut that tree down, Jimmy and I went over there and counted each of the 136 tree rings. I remember I started crying; Jimmy didn’t say a thing but “Yeah, I know.”
“Nothing, huh? How come the milkman (another thread in that gossamer web) told me that he saw you and Peter riding your bikes like two lunatics (why always lunatics?) lickety-split down the Jamestown Bridge?” I’ll never forget that day. The two of us, with lunches made on the sly, rode all the way to Fort Weatherill on the east side of the island, snuck in around the fence and explored the old fortifications. We had lunch there overlooking Newport harbor, and those bottles of Coke we had brought along seemed to taste even better, knowing we were drinking them in this wonderful place where we were not supposed to be. We explored some more after lunch, skipped some stones toward Newport (we were sure, in the way that only 10-year-old boys can be sure, that no person alive could skip a stone farther than Pete) then rode our bikes back home to Wickford.
Of course, there were the memorable victories over the mom’s network as well. Pete and me riding up to the train tracks with pockets full of pennies destined to be lined up on the rail while we wait quietly in the woods for a train to pass by eventually led to that satisfying feeling when mom asked me where I got those thin copper ovals she pulled from my pockets while doing laundry. “Oh, I found them somewhere.” I could tell by the look in her eye that she had her doubts. Davey’s dad, who was a fisherman, gave him a very heavy dory he had found after a storm for us to play with in the yard of his Annaquatucket Road home. I’m sure no one thought we could haul it across the street and into the river, but we did. We then floated up the river into the Hamilton Millpond, emerging from the reeds right next to a nesting pair of swans, who had very different firmly held beliefs regarding whether we ought to be there or not. You’ve never seen two boys paddle a dory with such speed, especially considering the fact that a full-grown swan was in the boat too, angrily impeding our progress. We hauled that dory back to its exact position in the yard and I headed home. I wore the multitude of bruises like a badge of honor and told my mom I had tripped: “You know how clumsy I can be, Mom.” I don’t think she bought that either. Or the time Bob and I left bright and early and rode our bikes down the deeply-rutted road along the Hummocks in Hamilton past old men in Bermuda shorts, out to their waists in the water of the mudflats, feeling for quahogs with their toes then placing the fist-sized bivalves in their inner tube ringed floating peach baskets. We hid our bikes in the little wooded patch there and forded the tide race between the Hummocks and Rome Point — another forbidden place that called to us with a siren’s song — to spend the day exploring and digging steamer clams. We felt like castaways that day, there was no one there but us, as at that time this was “Do Not Enter — Property of Narragansett Electric Company” land. We talked and laughed and dug ourselves two great pails of steamers before making our way back across the tide race, then on to our bikes and back home. I’m sure my mom didn’t really buy into the “a nice man gave these steamers to us” story, but we all enjoyed eating them just the same.
Those grand adventures were knit firmly together by the regular things boys did back then. Days spent in a secretly dug underground fort with Jimmy and Rolf, Denny and Doug, that overlooked Academy Cove just downhill from the old “haunted house” replete with its piano and creaky staircase forged ties that bind to this day. The old house is gone now — replaced by a modern library — but the outline of the great hole that was our fort still can be made out today and never ceases to bring me a smile. Overnights spent in a big Sears camp tent, planted in a field within shouting distance of my home, were spent discussing the things that weighed on the minds of 10- and 12-year-old lads in the day: Who had the best baseball card collection? Who were the gooks and why were we at war with them? What’s the deal with girls anyway? Were the Beatles better, or the Rolling Stones? Could the Thing kick the Hulk’s butt or vice-versa? What was a “damn dworman” exactly, and why does everyone in the village hate them? Did you see Peace & Love Frank’s mynah bird; do you think it knows any swear words? Sleep came hard but welcome on those warm summer nights. Morning couldn’t come fast enough — another day, another adventure.
The “guys” are all grown-up old men, as am I, now. We see each other less and less, but when we do, you can still feel that bond, that kinship which never seems to end. We reminisce about those days from time to time, and they are all kind enough to forgive me the sin of occasionally writing it down for print and forever. It’s part of who we all are and part of what makes Wickford, Wickford. And for those of you who are wondering, I think Bob had the best baseball card collection, gooks were determined Vietnamese citizens and we had no business being there at all, the Thing was made of rock, of course he could kick the Hulk’s butt, I have always been and always will be a Rolling Stones man, Frank’s mynah bird could swear, and a damn dworman was an upstart Johnny-come-lately rich New Yorker who bought up a whole bunch of Wickford real estate. As for girls — I still haven’t figured them out yet.
