You know, I just love a good mystery; especially when it involves the history of our fair town. So, as you can imagine, 12 years ago, when I was approached by Lynette Pohlman and Lea DeLong of the University Museums of Iowa State in Ames Iowa and asked to help them find the enormous bronze panther sculptures created by Danish-American artist Christian Petersen for Charles Davol — well I just couldn’t say no. Davol commissioned these extraordinary works of art in 1920—1921 with the idea that they would sit at the entry way to his grand 900 acre hunting preserve at Wild Acres; his gentleman’s retreat at what we now call Quonset Point. At about the same time he was commissioning Providence sculptor Henri Schonhardt to create the massive granite “Spirit of Wild Acres”, a likeness of a Narragansett Native American to grace the entryway to the hunting lodge itself, he was also talking with Christian Petersen and challenging him to create something remarkable that spoke to nature and the spirit of the hunt. As you can see Christian Petersen was just as up to his task as Schonhardt was.
You might wonder, “Where in the world does the University of Iowa fit into all this?”, and that’s a good question. You see, as the Depression kicked in full bore, Petersen, like so many other artists, was having a hard time making ends meet. He was living at the time in Chicago, after leaving the Providence/Attleboro area where he worked as a die-cutter in the jewelry and tool and die industries while attending RISD, and had lost his latest die-cutting job at the Chicago jewelry firm Dodge & Asher. Lady Luck, though, took a liking to this young artist, in the form of a letter from Grant Wood (yes, that Grant Wood!) who invited him to participate in an FDR imagined New Deal project called the Public Works of Art Project (PWAP), a federally funded depression era program designed to keep artists employed in their chosen craft. Petersen jumped at the chance and, with his new family in tow, picked up and moved to Ames, Iowa. What was to be only a temporary PWAP assignment became a full time “gig” when Petersen accepted a position, after the Depression abated, as the artist-in-residence at Iowa State. Much of Christian Petersen’s work is there to this day in the Christian Petersen Art Museum and on the beautiful grounds of ISU. And what major Petersen works that they did not have, the good folks at Iowa State at least knew where they all were, every piece except, of course, for the Davol panthers.
So, that brings us back to this century and Lea Rosson DeLong, an ISU museum staffer and the world’s premier expert on Christian Petersen, and her boss University Museums Director Lynette Pohlman, also no slacker when it comes to all things Petersen. Lea was determined to find out what had happened to the panthers and an inquiry at the NK Library brought us together. I’ve got to admit, after a year or so, and quite a bit of digging and sleuthing, I was about ready to throw in the towel on the search; that is until Lady Luck showed up again, this time in the form of my friend Melissa Fisher, proprietor of the Book Garden, who nonchalantly told me that she had some information on the panthers. Unbeknownst to me at that time, Melissa is a member of the inter-related O’Connor/Fisher clan, the folks who purchased the Wild Acres Hunting Lodge at auction soon after Charles Davol’s unexpected death in 1937. They owned the place for only a short time, as the US Government came a-calling in 1939 and took the property from them by eminent domain and folded it into the land that would become Quonset Naval Air Station. The main lodge was destined to become the Admiral’s Quarters, and before the O’Connor/Fisher family left, they took the panthers and the great granite Indian head to their new home just outside of Pawtuxet Village in Warwick. Melissa fondly remembers climbing upon them as a child and after an inquiry to her mother; I had some new valuable information to pass on to Lea and Lynette back in Ames, Iowa. With this, a cold trail became hot again and before long Lynette Pohlman of ISU was standing on the lawn of another institution of higher learning; Middlebury College in Middlebury Vermont, looking at an extraordinary pair of bronze panthers crafted nearly a century before by Christian Petersen. Not only was Iowa State’s mystery finally solved, so was Middlebury College’s; as they had no idea who had crafted these amazing animals, gifted to the College by Mr & Mrs Neil St. John Raymond and listed as an anonymous sculpture that formerly guarded a RI estate. After some negotiations and generous donations from Iowa-based benefactors, the panthers followed their creator’s path across the country and now grace a garden in Ames Iowa at the Iowa State campus.
So the mystery of the Petersen panthers of Charles Davol was solved; thanks in no small part to Melissa at the Book Garden store in Wickford. Little did she know, her experiences as a small child riding these impressive mounts across imaginary landscapes, would help solve a mystery.
