This property at 1121 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown might be home to a consignment store and “Buff’s Mulch” today, but in 1938 it was at the center of a controversy as grocery store owner Leonard Joslin was forced to move his business to this site to make way for a new railroad underpass. Rather than close his business during the half-mile move, Joslin insisted on staying open and customers responded in kind by jumping in their cars to purchase products in transport.