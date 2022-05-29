I have always had a special affinity for samplers. Not just any samplers mind you. The ones that really catch my imagination are the “rite of passage” samplers designed and stitched by the young women of the 18th and 19th centuries. The lives of women of those timeframes were so different than that of their 20th and now 21st century counterparts. They were, for the most part, offered little opportunity to express themselves in any fashion that would survive the march of time. Looking at these often strikingly beautiful and ornate works of folk art is like peering through a keyhole back into time. Like the view through the keyhole, you miss an awful lot of what’s really going on. What you see is just a tiny slice of their lives; a tantalizing peek at who they were. I am often driven, by what I see, to learn more about the young woman who poured herself into her stitchery.
Such is the case with the extraordinary work of art designed and stitched by 14-year-old local girl Sybil Dean in 1761. The sampler (shown in the accompanying photograph in this column) can now be seen at Smith’s Castle in close proximity to the simpler stitch-work of Lucy Reynolds, another local lass. Our artist, Sybil, was born August 25, 1747, in Plainfield, CT to Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Dean. Sometime after that the Dean clan relocated to the area that is now the North Kingstown-East Greenwich border. In November of 1775, Sybil married up and-coming-local gristmill owner and recent widower Joshua Davis. Joshua had lost his first wife in 1769 and was raising their one daughter, Hannah, alone. Joshua and Sybil had three more children together, all of them sons. These boys, Ezra and Jeffrey in particular, were the founders of the village of “Davis Mills”, a small farming community centered around the Hunt River location of the Davis boy’s gristmill, the early E & J Davis textile mill and a bog iron forge. This little hamlet eventually became known as Davisville and the rest, as I am so fond of saying, is history. So our little needlepoint artisan Sybil was, in fact, the mother of Davisville. She died in December of 1829 in her 83rd year.
The sampler itself hung proudly on the wall of the home of Joshua and Sybil forever known as “The Davis Homestead,” still located on Davisville Road, for nearly 200 years. In 1954, Mr. and Mrs. William Davis Miller, then owners of the homestead and avid early supporters of Smith’s Castle, donated this important piece of folk art to the Castle where it can now be viewed. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is truly the time to go. Smith’s Castle, which has been around for an astonishing 344 years, has an exciting variety of events planned for the upcoming year. Of particular interest to all history buffs is the permanent visitor’s orientation display “Smith’s Castle: Four Centuries of Rhode Island History.” The exhibit, in text and image, covers the history of the plantation from its days as Richard Smith’s Trading Post, right on through to the present century. Three years of group effort, ably led by graphic artist and former Castle member Darrell McIntire, produced something extraordinary. I highly recommend it. Learn more about Smith’s Castle’s upcoming season online at www.smithscastle.org.
