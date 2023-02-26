If you have not seen the moving film “12 Years a Slave,” well, I don’t know what to say — you see, all of North Kingstown, heck all of South County, ought to sit up and take notice. For you see, the very roots of this stunning historical drama about a free black man in the mid-1800’s, Solomon Northup, who was kidnapped and sold into slavery in Antebellum Louisiana, are firmly set in the soil of our fair town.
Solomon Northup’s father Mintus Northup, as it turns out was born a slave, right here in North Kingstown, on the Northup homestead farm located on the southern side of the Annaquatucket River. The circa 1690 farmhouse in which Mintus’ owners, first Colonel Immanuel Northup and then his son Capt. Henry Northup resided, is still extant on Featherbed Lane. Immanuel Northup, a prominent farmer, landowner, and officer in the Rhode Island colonial militia, was born in 1700 and, as most large scale farmers did back in that time frame, utilized slave labor to operate his agricultural enterprise, spread across hundreds of acres here in what was then known as Kingstowne.
On the census taken in 1774, Immanuel Northup is listed as owning seven slaves; among those must have been Mintus’ parents and/or grandparents. Immanuel lived a long and prosperous life, outliving three different wives; one of those wives’s, Sarah (Gould), bore Immanuel a son Henry. Henry grew up in the big Northup homestead house and, upon becoming an adult, chose a life at sea; eventually achieving a captain’s rating. He took a local gal, Mary Gardner as his wife and often sailed out of nearby Newport.
Throughout the Revolution, all of these members of this branch of the Northup clan were quiet Loyalists; they kept their Tory leanings to themselves and after the War’s end chose to stay on here in America. In 1790, as Immanuel’s life wound down to its end, it appears he transferred ownership of most of his slaves to Henry as he is then listed owning five and Immanuel only two. A few months after this 1790 census, Colonel Immanuel Northup breathed his last breath and subsequently in his will required that his last two slaves to be given their freedom.
Henry, who was the executor of his father’s estate and who inherited substantial property including a portion of the Northup Homestead farm as well as Fox Island just off the coast of North Kingstown, sold off most of his assets and moved with his wife and family, along with his only retained slave Mintus to Hoosick Falls, New York where he purchased a farm of several hundred acres. Mintus worked the farm along with his master until he too, was freed upon Henry’s sudden death in 1798.
Mintus, now a free black, eventually married another free black Susannah and they had a son which they named Solomon, the eventual hero and author of the 1853 narrative memoir “12 Years a Slave” upon which this movie is based. Mintus, as a free man, took a position at the farm of his former master’s nephew Clarke Northup in nearby Granville NY and eventually settled in Hudson Falls where he lived out the remainder of his days, passing on in 1829.
Solomon’s tale of horror, woe, and eventual triumph begins more than a decade after his father’s death in 1841.
I’m not going to go into the details of that, anything I can say pales in comparison to this exceptionally powerful and historically accurate film treatment, other than to point out that the person who eventually travels to Louisiana to confirm the truth of his status as a free man of color is Clarke’s son, Henry B. Northup; a man named in honor of Mintus’ former master. Go and see the movie; you won’t be disappointed.
Back on the banks of the Annaquatucket River at the time of Henry’s move to upstate New York, the Northup Homestead farm was left in the hands of Henry’s younger half-brother, Carr Northup, who in turn passed it down to his son Nicholas Carr Northup.
In the late 1830’s, just prior to Solomon losing the freedom that was his birthright down in the deep south, the heirs of Nicholas Carr Northup were selling the last portions of the once expansive Northup farm, including the ancient homestead house, to the Sanford family, who had plans to open a small textile mill there; powered by the very river that Northup’s settled upon.
Later, as a part of the construction of that mill and the associated housing, including the fine Esbon Sanford millowner’s home just across the lane from the Northup place, the Sanford’s had the entire Northup family graveyard containing the remains of both masters and slaves, black Northups and white Northups, moved over to a newly purchased plot in Elmgrove Cemetery.
I visit these folks from time to time over there in the quiet solitude of Elmgrove and contemplate their graves, the white Northups with their fine slate stones carved with care and precision in Newport, and the slaves of these folks, the very kin of Solomon Northup, marked only by simple fieldstones, and think about the very different lives they led.
Many thanks to my good friend and fellow Northup descendant Art Hamilton for his help with this piece.
