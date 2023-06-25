So, you are going to have some out-of-town friends over sometime this summer, or maybe you are just looking for a good place to take the kids or grandkids on a day trip filled with adventure and history.
Well, it just seemed to me like this might be a good time to restate the obvious – we have some wonderful places here in our fair town and in the surrounding communities. Let’s take a look at some of them.
- Gilbert Stuart Birthplace & Museum is really a multi-media experience of sorts. It offers history, art and nature, all at one location. In my mind, the historical component that matters most is the gristmill. It is an important reminder of a vital facet of North Kingstown’s story – and, for a time, was operated by the able hand of a Cranston miller.
Fans of art and history will be delighted by both at this site. I mean come on. Take out a dollar bill and study that image of George Washington. That all began here. Gilbert Stuart was a remarkable multifaceted man and they tell his story well. The nature part is, in my mind, the unrealized gem here. The alewives that run in the brook are only a part of that story. You’ve got nature trails and the prettiest most bucolic pond in all of South County right there waiting for you. Heck you can even rent a boat and experience it right up close and personal. I’ve got to tell you, if you don’t take your children to experience Gilbert Stuart’s Birthplace you’re doing them a disservice. Learn more about it at www.gilbertstuartmuseum.com
- Smith’s Castle is the nub at the center of the onion that is North Kingstown. When you peel back the layers of history, no matter from what angle or aspect you begin, you’ll always end up at Smith’s Castle. It is that important.
At one time, this place was a central player in the greater Narragansett planter society that ruled what we now call South County. The interrelated Smith-Updike clan controlled a parcel of land that was nearly 27 square miles in area. They, like the rest of their planter brethren, operated an enormous agribusiness empire that depended on slave labor for its success. The Updikes were also politicians, real estate developers (Wickford being their most memorable venture) and, yes, in some cases, scoundrels.
I’m pleased to say that Cranstons and Updikes are forever linked through the connection that existed between Colonial Governor Samuel Cranston and his Atty. General Daniel Updike. Together, these two men saved Rhode Island from its neighbors who were determined to “divide and conquer”. I’m just as pleased to say that my direct ancestor Sam Northup Cranston was the Updike’s “horse whisperer”.
The story of Smith’s Castle is a fine parallel to the larger story of colonial southern Rhode Island. The fine folks who run this place, volunteers all, know this story inside and out, and tell it with the passion and honesty it deserves. Come on down to Smith’s Castle and let them show you how to peel the onion. The saddest thing about Smith’s Castle is the incorrect assumption by many that if you’ve seen it once you’ve seen it all. Nothing could be farther from the truth. Smith’s Castle is a dynamic, ever changing, small house museum, which now sports its own series of nature trails. If you haven’t been in a while then you haven’t seen Smith’s Castle. Learn more about it at www.smithscastle.org.
- Casey Farm is another underappreciated North Kingstown historic gem. This site is the best surviving example of another aspect of the long history of agriculture here in South County – the gentleman’s farm, a place where a wealthy Newport clan, in this case the Coggeshall/Casey families, could escape the hustle and bustle of the busy City-by-the-Sea. The main house, with its Newport/Bahamas-plantation style, was a familiar landmark to mariners on Narragansett Bay after its construction in 1750, and it still bears bullet holes from a Revolutionary War skirmish.
The unique aspect of Casey Farm in the 21st century is the fact that it sits appropriately within the landscape that colors its story. Thomas Lincoln Casey, the man most responsible for the Washington Monument in our nation’s capitol, or Lt. Edward Wanton Casey, the final military casualty of the western Indian Wars, would feel comfortable and right at home could they somehow come to life for a moment.
Casey Farm offers all this, and an excellent community farming program to boot. Learn more at historicnewengland.org/historic-properties/homes/casey-farm.
- Seabee Museum and Memorial Park: My favorite Seabee-related maxim is the group’s unofficial motto: “The difficult we do at once, the impossible takes a bit longer.” That line really does reflect the reality of the Seabees’ history, whether it was building and fighting their way across the Pacific during World War II or constructing an entire community in the harsh climate of Antarctica.
This fine little museum is no different. Built by Seabees to honor their tradition, history and heritage, it was done seemingly “at once.” We in North Kingstown are proud of the fact that the Seabees began here nearly seven decades ago. They are a part of the very fabric of this community and we all ought to support and honor them. Learn more at seabees museum.com.
- Olde Wickford: Now, I know this might seem obvious to some, but I know it’s definitely not so to others. Numerous folks I’ve spoken to, when I mention Wickford, tell me, “Sure, I’ve been to the shops on Brown Street. What’s the big deal?” Well, the big deal is just around the corner on Main and Pleasant streets and all the little side streets and leafy lanes nearby.
Olde Wickford possesses the largest collection of owner-occupied colonial, revolutionary and federal period homes anywhere, not to mention the oldest Anglican meeting house in the Northeast, and amazing waterfront views.
If you don’t believe me, then how about John D. Rockefeller Jr.? He strolled the streets of Wickford while looking for inspiration for Colonial Williamsburg. How about Henry Ford? He came here, too, while planning his colonial restoration village outside Dearborn, Michigan. Take my word for it. Wickford is the real deal. Check out histwick.org to learn more.
- South County Museum: You know, if you don’t have a lot of time and you don’t want to drive for hours and fight the crowds, you can just say, “To heck with Sturbridge Village! I’m going to the South County Museum, instead!”
Founded in 1933 in a barn outside of Wickford, and now located in Narragansett, this place is, in some respects, a more intimate version of its Massachusetts cousin in Sturbridge. You can walk into a one-room schoolhouse, watch a blacksmith at work, run hither and yon on the Living History Farm with one of the best flocks of heritage Rhode Island Red chickens, and stroll through a museum that houses more than 20,000 artifacts specific to life in southern Rhode Island in days of yore. The grounds, seven acres nestled on a 174-acre public park, are beautiful. Year in and year out, the exhibits change, and the special events are truly special. Check out southcounty museum.org for details and event schedules.
- John Chafee Nature Preserve at Rome Point: These next two sites are “sensible shoes only” places that get you a chance not only to explore history, but also the extraordinary beauty of the natural world here in South County.
The Rome Point parking lot is easily accessible from Boston Neck Road about a mile south of Wickford, and the main walking trail is maintained well enough to be used by just about anyone. As you walk the path, you tread the same trail that Cononchet, Canonicus and Miantonomi, the three great Narragansett chief sachems, would have trod before settlers came here.
You walk down a path once owned by John Cole and his wife, Susannah Hutchinson. Susannah was captured by the Lenape Indians on Long Island, and John, after rescuing her from the Swanzee Indians in Massachusetts, brought her here to be his bride. The stone walls you see on the property were built by slaves owned by George Rome (pronounced Room), the Newport-based bank’s agent who summered here in his mansion house. And when you get down to the beautiful shoreline, imagine what it would look like with a nuclear power plant on it, because that was Narragansett Electric’s plan for the place before the Three Mile Island accident.
- Pettaquamscutt Rock: This important Native American site is also known as Treaty Rock and can be found off of Middlebridge Road in South Kingstown. This is a short but somewhat challenging walk that rewards all who come with a breathtaking view of the river valley below. This giant rock escarpment was a natural landmark since time began and was certainly part of the “line of sight” signal rock network, which the Narragansett people used to rapidly communicate between villages.
Sadly, this place, once a place of honor and importance to the native people in South County, is now viewed by them as a place of shame; a location where lesser sachems were duped into signing away land rights all those years ago. If you like Native American sites like this, be sure to check out the Rolling Rock and the Devil’s Foot Rock here in North Kingstown as well.
- New England Wireless and Steam Museum: If you or your guests are a fan of “old school” technology, then you have got to come to this place at 1300 Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich and visit with museum founder Bob Merriam and his pals. You will find a complete wireless radio station built more than 100 years ago and moved here in one piece from Point Judith to save it from demolition. Also here is the last known working Corliss steam engine, literally the machine that powered America’s Industrial Revolution. The museum’s yearly “Yankee Steam-up” is not to be missed. This place is not always open, so be sure to check newsm.org.
- Watson Farm: Just a short ride across the Jamestown Bridge, on North Road, lies Watson Farm, truly the poster child for bucolic vistas. This place is beautiful and so underappreciated. Although technically it lies outside of South County, it tells the story of the subsistence agricultural practices of the past that would have been prevalent here in a way that pleases young and old alike. The fields here are populated with heritage breeds of sheep and cattle, and the caretakers, Don and Heather Minto, are just plain awesome. There’s a wonderful self-guided walking tour on site, and special activities occur here season round. To learn more, visit historicnewengland.org/historic-properties/homes/watson-farm.
So there you have it. You have no excuses for not taking your visitors, kids or grandkids out to explore the extraordinary history we have here in South County. Keep your eye out – I’ll probably be there, too.
