Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Light rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.