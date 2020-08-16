South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said this week that town employees in that community could soon be enlisted to serve as “ambassadors” to remind the public about wearing masks when out among other people. According to Zarnetske, the employees would don vests and walk around areas where people congregate in significant numbers, such as downtown or the parks and beaches. “The idea is to hand out masks, more of an ambassador approach to things, but just keep the awareness up as we come to the last few weeks of summer,” Zarnetske said. Do you support this plan or similar ones to it? Should town officials make more of an effort to encourage mask use among residents? Let us know below.

