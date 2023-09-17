With the resurgence of the popularity of the Grange in our fair town (the Slocum Grange having become a vibrant and active community partner in that grand old farming village as well as the entire town), and the recent 135th anniversary of the “National Grange of the Patrons of Husbandry” (the organization’s original official name) in “Little Rhody”; it’s an opportune time to take a gander at Rhode Island’s first grange hall.
Rhode Island’s first grange hall was organized, chartered, and built by prominent members of the neighboring farming communities of Davisville and Quidnessett. The list of founding members reads like a “Who’s Who” of local farming and includes members of the Reynolds, Mathewson, Sherman, Aylesworth, Young, Vaughn, Mathewson, Essex, Pearce, Allen, Pierce, Bailey, Hart, and Johnson clans. These folks all got together at Allen Reynolds’ home on Devil’s Foot Road in October of 1887 and, after listening to a presentation from a Massachusetts Grange official, joined up and started a chapter. They met one month later at the home of William Allen and decided to build a hall. These folks, like farming people all across New England, didn’t kid around. When they said they were going to do something they didn’t have meetings and study it awhile, they just did it.
By the middle of the next month, land had been donated by John Essex, just across from the Quidnessett Baptist Church where many were members. All wagon-owning members had met and proceeded parade-style up to the lumberyard in East Greenwich, loaded the needed materials and hauled them to the site. Finally, the place was put up barn-raisin’ style in a few weeks at a total cost of $1,422. The Davisville Grange was born.
The land itself was leased to the grange by Mr. Essex for $1 a year. The town would later name nearby Essex Road in honor of this family. This arrangement went on until 1909, when the land and building itself were sold to William Essex. The deed of transfer forbade “intoxicating beverages…dancing…or immoral, unlawful, or obnoxious games or business.” Also around this time, the grange reorganized (a nasty feud was part and parcel to this event) and renamed itself “The Quidnessett Grange.” Things went on uneventfully, with the exception of countless fairs, exhibits, clambakes, theatrical presentations — not to mention a rousing presentation of “Aaron Slick from Punkin’ Crick brought the house down from East Greenwich to Shannock in 1923 — speeches, dances, and spelling bees until 1996 when the Quidnessett Grange closed its doors for good, transferring its still active members to the aforementioned Slocum Chapter.
The building though, still serves the community that created it. It now belongs to the Quidnessett Baptist Church, the very organization that nurtured it through its early years, and functions as a Youth Chapter.
Many thanks to George Loxton who graciously allowed me to use information from his wonderful book “Davisville, RI” in the writing of this column. The book gets the “Swamptown Seal of Approval” and ought to be on every serious student of local history’s shelf.
