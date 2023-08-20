Bruce Menzies passed away recently at the age of 85 and I thought it was quite appropriate that we stop for a bit and think about this wonderful person who was a fixture in the village of Wickford for as long as anyone alive can seemingly remember. Bruce had a sort of Johnny Appleseed look about him, long and lanky with a beard that spoke of a different age. Bruce also probably walked darn near as many miles as Johnny Appleseed himself, but he did it all right here in North Kingstown. Bruce walked everywhere, every day. He walked all around the village, he walked up Post Road as far as Quidnessett Baptist Church and even occasionally into East Greenwich, he walked up Ten Rod Road to Walmart for years to play chess with a chess club group comprised mostly of folks well younger than he — I never heard of him losing a game. He walked to Dave’s Market in Wickford where he ate many of his meals in his last decade or so, holding court at one of the tables there. Bruce walked to the library and was probably its most frequent patron. Bruce just walked and walked. He was kind and gentle, and wise in his own way.
As a matter of fact, Bruce did everything in exactly his own way, in his own time, on his own terms. He will be missed by all who knew him well. As a way to remember him, I thought we might take a look at the home he lived in for 83 of his 85 years.
This fine home was built in 1906 for English immigrants Harry and Helen B. Hargreaves. Harry Hargreaves was an experienced textile worker who listed himself on all official documents as a dyer or dye house foreman. He lived here in the house for only a short time and was most likely employed at either the Gregory Mill in Wickford or the Rodman Mill in nearby Lafayette. In 1910, he sold the house and moved to East Providence where he worked in the same occupation. A decade later he was again working at a textile mill in North Attleboro Massachusetts where he and Helen finished their lives. The Hargreaves sold this home to Charles C. and Hattie A. Pierce.
In December of 1910 when Charles purchased this house, he was a motorman working for the Sea View Electric Trolley Line which ran through the village on its way from East Greenwich to the Narragansett Pier. He sold the house in 1919 to take a job with as a railroad overseer on the main line living and working out of Slocum. He later worked for a state highway crew and then spent a few years working for the Rodman Manufacturing Company. After retiring from the Rodman mill in 1948, he started Pierce’s Turkey Farm on Tower Hill Road, a business which ran well into the late 20th century, with his son Charles C. Pierce Jr. Charles and Hattie Pierce sold this home, in August of 1919, to a Sea View Line co-worker Matthew W. Clarke and his wife Elizabeth.
Matthew W. Clarke was also a motorman, or driver, for the Sea View Electric Trolley line for many years and was locally renowned for the fact that he not only drove the very first trolley car that ran the entire route from East Greenwich to Narragansett, but also the last car to make that same run.
The Sea View Line shut down just a short while after Clarke purchased this home, and he soon secured a position working for the State Board of Public Roads as a foreman in charge of the line painting crews, a task that was done largely by hand in this timeframe. A year before his death in 1936, he lost that position and began a career as a painting contractor. He was working under contract to the town of North Kingstown, repainting the Town Hall interior when he died from pneumonia in 1936. His wife Elizabeth, and adult daughter Eleanor, who was a local high school English teacher, stayed in the house after Matthew’s death, selling it finally in 1940 to local physician and surgeon Dr. Gordon Menzies.
Dr. Gordon Menzies was a second generation physician who received his medical degree at Edinburgh University and did his residency at a hospital in Dublin. He served in the US Army during World War II as a Colonel in the North African theatre and bought this house for his family consisting of wife Lillian (Gale) and two sons Gordon and Bruce. After the War’s end, he returned to Wickford and opened up a family practice which he ran out of this house for decades. Concurrently Dr. Menzies was a member of the staff at South County Hospital for 38 years. Gordon Menzies passed away in 1978 and his wife and sons continued to live in the home. Bruce Menzies, who lived in this house for almost all of his life, still lived here until his last day extending Menzies’ ownership for more than 83 years.
Bruce Menzies was a marvel, no doubt about it. The North Kingstown Free Library is collecting memorial funds to eventually do something to honor this exceptional person. I am certainly going to donate and I hope you will too.
