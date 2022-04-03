Even now in the 21st century, it’s quite an accomplishment to live to an age of nearly 103 years old. That’s a lot of time and a lot of memories; the world has a way of changing in grand fashions across the fabric of one hundred years. It is even more remarkable when it occurs with a person born in June of 1792. But that’s just the case with Mary (Austin) Greene, when she closed her eyes for the last time on April 29th, 1895; she was exactly two months shy of 103 years old. This woman, born in a time when the Revolution itself was recent news, this lady who misted up when she remembers the day that George Washington passed away, she saw an incredible amount of history pass before her in her life.
Mary was born to North Kingstown farm couple Pierce and Eleanor (Smith) Austin in 1792. George Washington was the President of the United States and he just signed legislation that created the US Postal Service and the National Mint on its way to making coinage; America was a new country, a fledgling democracy on a shaky path into the future. She married Perry Greene of Slocumville in 1820. Interestingly enough, Mary who was born in a leap year, had also chosen a leap year to marry in. James Monroe was president then and Charles Darwin just began his remarkable transformational voyage on the Beagle. The couple built a home for themselves on the Swamptown Road (now Lafayette Road) and had four children together during the next decade. In 1833, while Andrew Jackson was president she became a widow when Perry died. She never married again and stayed on in the Swamptown home she had shared with her husband. Later, when her daughter Sarah married Deacon John Brown of Slocumville, they moved in with her. Deacon John Brown, who was a leader of the Slocumville Seventh Day Adventist Church which was located on Railroad Avenue, was a good man and he and Sarah took care of Mary throughout her life. In 1883, during Mary’s 91st year he had a large addition added to the home and they added the clan of James and Mary Jane Kingsley and their six children to their family. These were not strangers mind you, James was Sarah’s cousin and had been taken in by the Brown’s when he was only a boy, and they were indeed like family. This was the state of affairs in June of 1892 when Mary celebrated her 100th birthday. It was a big event with more than fifty people in attendance including her two surviving sons Alfred Greene of Newport and Samuel Greene of Lincoln. A statewide newspaper, the Providence News even sent a reporter and a sketch artist to the event – 100 years was big news in Little Rhody. Just about three years later, on April 29th 1895, Mary finally gave up the ghost and joined her beloved husband Perry in the Greene family plot in Slocum. Grover Cleveland was serving his second term; Mary had lived through the terms of 24 different presidents. She had been born in an age when slavery was still a part of Rhode Island’s landscape, been through the horrors of the Civil War and died at almost the same time black Civil rights activist W.E. B. Dubois received a PhD from Harvard. Her first mode of transportation was certainly a horse and buggy and she lived to see automobiles plugging along the Swamptown Road.
The house Mary’s husband had built for her ended up providing her daughter with a nest egg in her old age. The widow Sarah Brown sold the house to W. Arthur “Artie” Tisdale in 1904 for $650 and a guarantee of a home and board for the rest of her days. Artie moved in with his family and his mother Hettie Tisdale that year. I’m sure Hettie and Sarah had plenty of stories to share together. Sarah’s long life genes that she inherited from her mother served her in good stead, as she too lived a long life, passing on in 1926 at the age of 95. The house itself stayed in the Tisdale family until it was consumed by a train track fire in 1960.
There’s very little left on Lafayette Road to remind anyone of the lives led in the house built by Perry Greene back in 1820. The land itself has been consumed by an active gravel bank operation just as completely as the fire consumed the house. But if you know where to look you can still see the old farm road that wove its way up the hill from the Swamptown Road to the house that Perry Greene built nearly 200 years ago. It’s a farm road that shows its age that’s for sure and I guess that’s a fitting reminder of woman who saw 103 winters pass by the wayside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.